New York Mets manager Buck Showalter said, "We're waiting on doctors to weigh in" when asked for an update on Max Scherzer's injury

In the sixth inning of the New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on Wednesday, May 18, Mets pitcher Max Scherzer abrubtly exited the game with an apparent injury. With two outs in the inning, Scherzer signaled over to the training staff in the Mets dugout, making it clear that he would not be able to finish the inning. Since then, questions about what the injury is, and when he will return have arisen.

When asked about it by reporters Thursday morning, Mets manager Buck Showalter had no timetable for Max Scherzer's return.

What we know about Max Scherzer's injury

Since this interview with New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, some more information regarding the injury has surfaced. According to the Mets, Scherzer will likely miss 6-8 weeks due to a moderate to high-grade oblique injury. So what does this mean for the future of Scherzer and the New York Mets?

Manager Buck Showalter is set to have a tough task for the upcoming weeks with this Mets squad. Mets ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom has been sidelined since the end of spring training and has yet to make a start for the team this year. Scherzer, meanwhile, was doing an outstanding job as an interim ace for the Mets, having posted a 2.54 earned run average with 59 strikeouts after going 5-1 in 49 innings pitched. Now that he is sidelined as well, the Mets will likely look to Chris Bassit to head the pitching staff in the meantime. Bassit returns next week from the injured list.

The New York Mets picked up Chris Bassit this past offseason from the Oakland Athletics. Since then, Basset has been 4-2 with a 2.77 earned-run average with 49 strikeouts in 48 innings so far in New York. The 2021 All-Star is going to have to anchor the Mets' pitching staff down in the coming crucial weeks. The Mets also have veteran Carlos Carrasco, Tajuan Walker, and up-and-comer Tylor Megill to round out the rest of the pitching staff.

The New York Mets are going to miss the likes of Max Scherzer both on and off the field for the next few weeks. Not only has he been posting elite numbers, he is a great locker room presence who changes the culture in New York.

After walking it off in extras against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier today, the Mets head to Colorado this weekend to face the Rockies, looking to get back-to-back series wins.

