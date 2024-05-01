New York Mets News: Franchise offers lucrative salary range of $67,426.79 to $89,000 for iconic mascot role, matching Caitlin Clark's contract pay 

The New York Mets have posted a job opening on LinkedIn for a candidate to take on the duties of being their mascot, Mr. Met, and they are offering a handsome salary with it. While it is a dream job for any baseball to get paid for donning their team's mascot costume, the most attractive part of becoming Mr. Met is that it comes with a salary of roughly $67,426 to $89,000 per year.

That is a high number for any mascot around the world and to put it in perspective, it is about the same amount that WNBA star Caitlin Clark will get paid this season.

The New York Mets mascot is one of the more recognizable ones in the MLB with his baseball head having become something of an icon since making his debut in 1963. Mr. Met is one of the team's two mascots, the other being Mrs. Met.

In the job opening listed by the Mets, equally attractive as the salary is the fact that it entails only 20-25 office hours per week and 6-24 hours of performance in a week.

However, it is the huge salary that has drawn the most attention, especially since it is in the same ballpark as basketball star Caitlin Clark's salary for the season. Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft after several impressive years at the college level with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

According to reports, her salary in her rookie season in the WNBA is $76,000 for the year, which is almost the same as what the Mets will be paying their mascot.

New York Mets secure 4-2 victory to tie series vs Chicago Cubs

Contrary to last year, expectations were high around the New York Mets camp at the start of the 2024 season after they went through a fire sale in the offseason. However, they have managed to keep a decent record so far and their 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday makes it 15-14 for the season.

With the score tied at 1-1, Mets outfielder DJ Stewart hit a three-run home run in the sixth innings to earn the win and tie the series. It was an encouraging performance from a team that is looking stronger with every game heading into the second month of the MLB season.

