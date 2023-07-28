Mark Canha expected more from the New York Mets this season. The Mets came into the season with the highest payroll in history, but have been one of the most disappointing teams.

The Amazins hold a 48-54 record, placing them fourth in NL East. They are 17 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who have the best record in the league.

Being so far behind, the Mets have started selling some pieces. They agreed to trade relief pitcher David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two rookie league players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This did not sit well with Canha, who wanted to see his team be buyers instead of sellers at the trade deadline. He said:

"We probably should have played better earlier if we wanted to be buyers instead of sellers"

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Mark Canha: "We probably should have played better earlier if we wanted to be buyers instead of sellers."

The New York Mets are seven games out of the last wild card spot. They do not have much to fight for this season, and more players could be on the move as we inch closer to the deadline.

Many believe the team will move on from Tommy Pham, who has been great for the Mets, but a groin injury in July limited his production. Another name people see getting traded is Brooks Raley. Raley has a 2.50 ERA over 36 innings of work, and contending teams always look for arms.

Mark Canha's time with the New York Mets could be up

New York Mets v Houston Astros

Mark Canha's name has popped up in trade talks. This season with the New York Mets, he is hitting .242/.339/.379 with six home runs and 29 RBIs. While he does not have eye-popping numbers at the plate, Canha is an excellent defender and a great clubhouse guy.

The Mets could move him and add a younger power hitter to take over in the winter. His lack of power has been one of the only things that has hindered him.

Do not be surprised if the Mets look to trade a handful of guys over the next few days. What they have currently is not working, and they need to figure out the best direction going forward.

Some other players to be on the lookout for are Carlos Carrasco, Jose Quintana, Drew Smith, and even Justin Verlander. While it is unlikely the Amazins will trade Verlander, he has a few teams interested in him, including the Houston Astros.