"Sometimes we like being down, just so we can come back" - New York Mets outfielder reflects on team's routine comebacks, Francisco Lindor appreciates being a part of the team

The New York Mets faced off against the Washington Nationals and improved their record to 33-17. With 50 games played for the Mets, it is apparent that the team is among the best in all of baseball.

The Mets won by a score of 13-5 and erased another early deficit to improve their winning streak to four games. Starling Marte spoke to the media about the team's early season comebacks and how the team has been playing as of late.

"Starling Marte on the Mets coming back from behind: 'That's not what we focus on. Sometimes we like being down just so we can come back and win the game and make a comeback there.'" - @ SNY

Francisco Lindor spoke about what it means a part of the team.

"Francisco Lindor on the attiutude of this Mets team as a whole: 'I'm doing what I'm doing today because of my teammates, the coaching staff, everybody. It's not just me, and that's what everybody feels like. On a daily basis we're all helping each other out. We're a good team'" - @ SNY

Contrary to last season, everything seems to be clicking for the New York Mets, who, despite missing their top two pitchers (Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom), hold a commanding 9.5 game lead in the National League East.

New York Mets take series opener against Washington Nationals

The Mets faced off against the Washington Nationals in the first game of a three-game series at Citi Field. David Peterson got the start for the Mets, going 4.2 innings and allowing four earned runs. Erick Fedde got the start for the Nationals and went just 1.1 innings and allowed six earned runs.

The Mets offense erupted for 13 runs as every player in the lineup except one totaled at least one base hit. Francisco Lindor went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in. Lindor is now batting .262 on the season.

Starling Marte went 3-for-4 with a walk in the game, including a home run in the second inning.

Pete Alonso went just 1 for 4 but launched his 13th home run of the season.

The Mets look like one of the best teams in baseball, especially when you add in the obvious chemistry each player has on the team.

What's on Tap?

The Mets will look to take game two of the series later today with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT. Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals faces off against Trevor Williams of the New York Mets. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

