New York Mets: Owner Steve Cohen sends out an apology email for $364,000,000 team's disappointing season

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen's million-dollar investment in the team hasn't gone to plan. The Mets have fallen out of postseason contention and have emerged as one of the biggest sellers in this trade window due to the exponential costs of contracts.

In an open mail to the Mets fanbase, the owner apologized on behalf of the organization.

The New York Mets turned out to be a stop-and-start machine. With good form up until June, major slumps followed and they never recovered over the .500 PCT. With a record payroll in the sport's history, Cohen expected the Mets to be NL East contenders again, like last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That hasn't transpired and even though they still have a 17% chance of making the postseason, the management decided that they were better off at selling and rebuilding for the future.

They gave away veterans like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Robertson to other high-profile teams in exchange for prospects.

This has signaled a clear indication that the team is not looking to be title contenders in the near future and instead start from scratch in order to nurture some talent within the system.

In the open mail, Steve Cohen empathized with the fan's resentment of the team. He also partly explained the decision of going ahead with the trade deadline deals. He appreciated the players who left and promised to field a competitive team in 2024 with a core group of players.

Steve Cohen and the Mets' situation is a clear indication that money isn't enough in baseball

When Steve Cohen purchased the Mets he had a clear objective to make the team World Series champions. His record luxury tax payroll also shocked fans in the baseball world.

But as things stand, it suggests that individual prowess doesn't always translate to big team wins.

The New York Mets will be looking to salvage some pride and end on a high to give the fans at Citi Field something to cheer about.