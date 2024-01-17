New York Mets to retire jerseys of club legends Dwight Gooden & Darryl Strawberry during 2024 MLB season

The New York Mets are set to retire the jersey numbers of two of the team's legends this upcoming season. According to MLB insider Mike Puma, the Mets announced that they plan to retire the jersey numbers of both Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry this year, honoring the two key members of the club's 1986 World Series championship squad.

Dwight Gooden will be the first of the two champions to have his jersey retired by the New York Mets. Gooden's number 16 jersey will reportedly be retired before the club's April 14th matchup against the Kansas City Royals. The Cy Young Award winner will become the ninth former member of the franchise to have their jersey retired.

Darryl Strawberry will be the 10th former member of the Mets organization to have their jersey retired by the club. The hard-hitting outfielder is slated to have his number 18 jersey retirement ceremony on June 1st prior to the team's matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry spent a total of 19 seasons with the Mets, helping the club win their second World Series title in 1986. Over those 19 seasons, Strawberry (8) and Gooden (4) combined for 12 All-Star appearances, becoming two of the best players to ever don the team's uniform. Now, the pair will have those uniforms enshrined forever in New York Mets history.

Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry will join the who's who of New York Mets stars

Now that Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden will have their numbers retired by the team, fans have taken a closer look at the other former franchise icons who have had their numbers retired.

The following numbers have been retired by the Mets: Gil Hodges (14), Dwight Gooden (16), Keith Hernandez (17), Darryl Strawberry (18), Willie Mays (24), Mike Piazza (31), Jerry Koosman (36), Casey Stengel (37), and Tom Seaver (41).

The other number retired by the New York Mets is the now-iconic number 42, which belongs to Jackie Robinson. Thanks to Robinson's trailblazing ability to break the color barrier that plagued the early years of baseball, his number 42 jersey was retired by every MLB club.

