New York Mets rumors: Michael Conforto drawing interest from his former team

Michael Conforto is reportedly being courted by the New York Mets, according to some baseball insiders. Conforto played for the Mets from 2015 to 2021, gaining an All-Star appearance in that time.

It seems now that Conforto, who has been out of baseball for nearly 18 months, is soliciting interest from a range of teams. At 29, the Washington State-born outfielder has plenty of baseball left in him.

Michael Conforto was originally drafted by the New York Mets in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Oregon State University. Conforto hit .270 in his rookie season with the Mets in 2015, along with nine home runs and 26 RBIs.

Over the next several seasons, he began to slowly improve his offensive capacity. Conforto hit 27 home runs and 68 RBIs with the New York Mets in 2017, leading him to appear in his first-ever All-Star game.

In his time with the Mets, Conforto became known for turning down contracts from the team, which were very lucrative. Following the 2019 season in which Conforto hit a career-high 33 home runs, the Mets reportedly offered him a multi-year deal that was worth somewhere in the vicinity of $100 million. Conforto declined the contract.

Michael Conforto declined a contract worth $18.4 million for the 2022 season. This made him a free agent going into 2022. According to his agent, he suffered an injury in January 2022 that made him ineligible to play. The player declined another 2-year deal with the Houston Astros in the summer of 2022.

Conforto is currently eyeing a re-entry into the league, and the Mets appear to be interested once again. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are seriously interested in paying Conforto a healthy sum. The Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins are also reportedly interested.

Michael Conforto will be a big addition to have back at Citi Field

Conforto has never played for a team other than the Mets, which gives the team an obvious advantage. Owner Steve Cohen has never been shy about giving out big contracts to deserving players. Do not be surprised if you see Conforto re-sign with the team again very soon under a large multi-year deal.

