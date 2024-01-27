New York Mets Rumors: Team 'considering' to add hitters before the season begins, per report

The New York Mets are reportedly exploring options to strengthen their lineup ahead of the upcoming season.

While the team has made significant moves in the offseason, particularly addressing pitching needs, there seems to be a lingering focus on the designated hitter position.

According to New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets are among the clubs "considering hitters" to embrace their middle-of-the-lineup presence. The designated hitter role remains an are of need, and conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the Mets’ plans for this crucial position.

Jorge Soler has been a subject of ongoing discussions, with the Blue Jays actively engaged in talks with the free-agent slugger. Alongside the Mets, the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and other teams are also exploring options to strengthen their offensive lineup.

Heyman highlighted the Mets as a team in consideration for potential sluggers to fill the designated hitter role J.D. Martinez emerges as one of the top options, with previous mentions linking him as a suitable fit for the Mets.

Justin Turner, a solid option with a proven track record, is also on the radar, along with Tommy Pham and Eddie Rosario, who provide additional viable choices.

Are the New York Mets looking for a slugger?

While some conflicting reports suggest the Mets may be comfortable with their current roster, the ongoing discussions indicate a genuine interest in fortifying their offensive capabilites.

The Giants attempted to acquire Rhys Hoskins before he joined the Milwaukee Brewers. As the designated hitter remains a position of focus for the Mets, the possibility of securing an additional slugger to boost the middle of the lineup remains a compelling storyline during the offseason.

Fans eagerly await further developments to see if the Mets make a move that could reshape their offensive dynamics for the upcoming season.

