The race for Shohei Ohtani’s services is heating up, and the New York Mets find themselves in the mix. However, according to MLB analyst John Jastremski, acquiring the Japanese phenom would come at a hefty price for the Mets, who already boast the league’s largest payroll.

Expand Tweet

The Mets, known for their aggressive approach in the free-agent market, are no strangers to making big moves. Still, the prospect of bringing Ohtani to the East Coast raises eyebrows, considering the financial implications it would have on an already substantial payroll. Jastremski suggests that the Mets would have to significantly overpay to secure Ohtani’s services, a move that could further inflate their payroll.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Show me the money [...] that’s how you can get Ohtani" - John Jastremski of SNY network

The Dodgers are leading the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.

Ohtani, the two-way player with exceptional hitting and pitching abilities, is a coveted asset for any team. The Dodgers, currently the front-runners in the Ohtani sweepstakes, have cleared payroll space and offer a consistent winning environment, potentially giving them a geographical advantage as Ohtani reportedly favors Southern California.

The LA Dodgers are currently frontrunners in the chase for Shohei Ohtani.

While the Mets, Yankees, and other big-market teams are expected to explore the possibility of signing Ohtani, there are concerns about his reluctance to live in New York. Jastremski emphasizes the importance of financial incentives to lure Ohtani to a new team, suggesting that money talks when it comes to securing the services of a player of this caliber.

As the Ohtani saga unfolds, the Mets face a critical decision regarding their approach to free agency. While the allure of Ohtani’s talent is undeniable, for most analysts, the Mets should prioritize building a competitive roster through strategic pitching acquisitions and maintaining a commitment to their talented young core.