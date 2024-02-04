New York Mets Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Timings, Key Matchups, TV Schedule, and more

The New York Mets had a pretty abysmal season last year, shockingly. After spending a record amount of money, they flamed out and sold off assets at the break. This year, they have been pretty quiet and are expected to wait for 2025 to truly go after it again, but fans are still anxious to see if they can improve this season.

That begins with Spring Training. It's the chance for newcomers to make their mark and impress fans and coaches. Prospects have the opportunity to make it to the big leagues on a strong showing, so without further ado, here's what you need to know about their schedule.

New York Mets Spring Training Schedule broken down

Pitchers and catchers report on February 14, so that is the first official date of the spring session. The 19th is when the rest of the team, including Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, arrive.

When do the Mets play in Spring Training?

Their first game action is on February 24th vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 pm EST. The key matchups are as follows:

February 25 vs. Houston Astros, 1:10 pm

February 27 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:10 pm

March 5 vs. New York Yankees, 1:10 pm

March 15 vs. Washington Nationals, 1:10 pm

March 25 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 pm

The first key matchup is against the Houston Astros. They're not the defending champions this time around, but it's always a big deal when the Astros come to town for anyone.

The first game against a divisional rival, and one that made the playoffs over the Mets in 2023, is against the Miami Marlins on February 27, so that's a big game for them.

Seeing the cross-town New York Yankees is a big game no matter the context, so their first matchup on March 5 is one that teams are going to want to watch. Against the Washington Nationals on March 15 is prospect breakout, which is a big game for the future of the franchise.

They'll wrap up against the Yankees on March 25, which is their final tuneup before they embark on the 2024 regular season. All spring games will be televised on SNY.

