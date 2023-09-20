Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have not had a good season this year. After the team generated a ton of hype in the offseason, they traded away any player with value at the trade deadline.

The Mets knew their chances of doing anything worthwhile this season would not come, so they turned their attention to the future. In turning their attention to the future, they received prospects like Luisangel Acuna, who is Ronald Acuna Jr.'s. brother.

As per an article from the NY Post, they also hired David Stearns to be the president of baseball operations. With a new person handling the internals, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor wants him to know he fully supports Showalter at the helm.

"I think Buck is the right man for the job" said Francisco Lindor.

Lindor has nothing but respect for Showalter. He points at the team's disappointing season on injuries and underperforming players. He even grouped himself in the category of underperforming players.

Lindor stated that Showalter is a great manager who controls what goes on in the clubhouse. He also mentioned that Showalter had never lost the locker room during the season.

Lindor believes this season was an anomaly for the New York Mets. In the last season, they won 101 games under Showalter.

Will the New York Mets listen to Francisco Lindor?

Often, managers will get the boot after a disappointing season. This is especially true when a team gets a new internal piece like the New York Mets did with David Stearns. It helps weaken the negative narratives that follow the team to spring training.

However, Stearns has never made a managerial hire during his career. This could make letting Buck Showalter go difficult, which is what Francisco Lindor is hoping for.

If Stearns were to let Showalter go after the season, rumors are circulating that he could hire Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell. Counsell's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but Counsell stated he has considered taking next season off.

If that is the case, it would make sense for Stearns to give Showalter another shot. The team should be healthy next season, and the players seem to be behind how Showalter handles things.

This is one team fans will want to watch during the offseason. The front office will be under immense pressure to assemble the most competitive team next season. Owner Steve Cohen wants his team to return to glory and will stop at nothing in trying to do so.