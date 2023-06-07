New York Mets star Pete Alonso extended his home run lead in the MLB after launching his 22nd homer off Bryce Elder against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

While the Mets went on to lose the game 6-4 on the night, their first baseman caught the attention of fans by taunting the Braves pitcher from the dugout after his huge hit.

After his mammoth homer in the third inning, Alonso went to the dugout and was heard shouting "Throw it again, please," at the Braves pitcher.

Elder diffused any further tension after the game by saying he didn't hear Alonso and also that he probably would have done the same thing if he had hit such a home run. While Elder didn't seem to mind the reaction, many across the baseball world thought it was unnecessary and unsportsmanlike from Alonso.

— Bryce Elder on Pete Alonso



— Bryce Elder on Pete Alonso "If I hit one onto the concourse, I might holler too. I don't know. I've never hit a homer."— Bryce Elder on Pete Alonso https://t.co/OxoxVhLCEv

Pete Alonso is one of the biggest stars in the New York Mets team and he showed why on Tuesday. Alonso and Francisco Lindor both launched homers in the third inning to give their team a 4-1 lead against the Braves.

He is also the MLB leader in home runs this season, hitting his 22nd of the season on Tuesday and extending his lead over Aaron Judge.

New York Mets blow their lead after Pete Alonso's antics

Pete Alonso's antics from the dugout did little to help the New York Mets on the field. Instead, it paved the way for the Atlanta Braves to get back into the game in the sixth inning.

Marcell Ozuna's RBI groundout in the eighth inning put the final nail in the Mets' coffin on the night, with the game finishing 6-4 in favor of Atlanta.

However, there are still two games left in the series and plenty to play for. It promises to be a tight affair between the two teams and more personal rivalries are likely to develop over the next two days.

