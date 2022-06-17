Watch: New York Mets starter Tylor Megill freezes up Brewers veteran Andrew McCutchen with a deceptive leg kick

Even with its two best throwers on the injury list, the New York Mets pitching staff is one of the nastiest in the league. Ever since he came up from the minors to take Jacob deGrom's spot in early April, Tylor Megill has been a huge reason for its success.

The right-hander has thrown 39 innings this season with 43 strikeouts. His earned-run average and walks plus hits per inning pitched totals have been less impressive at 4.38 and 1.15, respectively. However, thanks to his team's potent offense, his record has stayed at a healthy 4-2.

Megill's got some tricks up his sleeve. Seeing as his fastball's velocity maxes out at 96 MPH, the 26-year-old can't blow pitches past his opponents. His change-up isn't great either, as batters are hitting .310 against it. However, he makes up for all that with delivery deception.

New York Yankees starter Nestor Cortes is also famous for it. It's a technique pitchers use to throw off batters simply by changing their routine rhythm and pitching delivery.

Some will add an extra leg kick. Others will freeze for an extra second before throwing the ball. The idea is to get the batter to step into the pitch early, thus catching them out front.

Back in 2019, Cortes spoke about his quick-pitching technique in an interview.

New York Yankees @Yankees Nestor Cortes Jr. breaks down his delivery (deliveries*?) in our latest Player Spotlight. Catch the full interview on our YouTube channel: youtu.be/VjKXgqwrHxs Nestor Cortes Jr. breaks down his delivery (deliveries*?) in our latest Player Spotlight. Catch the full interview on our YouTube channel: youtu.be/VjKXgqwrHxs https://t.co/jGOesGbGHA

"Nestor Cortes Jr. breaks down his delivery (deliveries*?) in our latest Player Spotlight. Catch the full interview on our YouTube channel" - @New York Yankees

Tonight, New York Mets starter Tylor Megill took a page from his book. However, he was a little more subtle with it than Cortes.

When pitching to Brewers veteran Andrew McCutchen on two strikes, Megill added an extra leg kick, thus throwing off McCutchen's hitting rhythm. It's old-school, but it works.

SNY @SNYtv On the 9th pitch of the at-bat to Andrew McCutchen, Tylor Megill displayed some hesitation on his leg kick for the strikeout On the 9th pitch of the at-bat to Andrew McCutchen, Tylor Megill displayed some hesitation on his leg kick for the strikeout https://t.co/dWVtACtdzC

"On the 9th pitch of the at-bat to Andrew McCutchen, Tylor Megill displayed some hesitation on his leg kick for the strikeout" - @SNY

New York Mets starter Tylor Megill might be in line for a pay raise if his primary pitches improve

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill is in the league's upper percentile for strikeout percentage.

Although Tylor Megill has struggled to keep runs off the board, the New York Mets starter has proven himself to be a valuable fourth or fifth pitcher in a rotation. He holds one of the best walk percentages in the league, and his strikeout percentage is in the MLB's 68th percentile.

If Megill can improve his primary pitches over the season and this winter, his already-high strikeout percentage could get even higher. And he could set himself up for a slight pay raise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far