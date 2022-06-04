"We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended" - New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes issued a public statement after commentator Jim Kaat's "Nestor the Molestor" slip

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees issued a public statement in regard to the comments Jim Kaat made toward him during a game earlier this week. Kaat referred to Nestor Cortes as "Nestor the Molestor" when talking about him in the game.

Cortes tweeted that he had no issues with Kaat and that Kaat reached out to him after the comments were made the other night. Cortes believes Kaat's comments were not malicious or intentional in any way. Here is Cortes's statement.

"Hey everybody- Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love. He reached out to me and apologized for his remark last night, but he didn't need to. We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope other do too. No sweat here Jim!"- Nestor Cortes on Jim Kaat's comments

Story continues below ad

Obviously, Kaat meant nothing malacious toward Cortes, and it was nice to see that Cortes understands that it was an honest mistake by the 83-year-old broadcaster.

Nestor Cortes is having a breakout season with New York Yankees

Nestor Cortes walks off the field after pitching during a New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays.

Nestor Cortes is having a breakout season for the New York Yankees and is on his way to making his first ever All-Star game. If he keeps it up, he may be the starting pitcher for the American League.

Story continues below ad

Nestor Cortes is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA with a WAR of 2.6 so far. In his most recent outing, Cortes went seven innings and allowed zero runs in the Yankees’ 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Cortes' story is truly incredible.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Nestor Cortes' ERA is down to 1.50 after seven shutout innings against the Angels. What an incredible story. A 36th-round pick by Yankees. Returned to them as Rule 5 pick in Baltimore and then traded to Seattle. Got released. Back to NY. And now he might start the All-Star Game. Nestor Cortes' ERA is down to 1.50 after seven shutout innings against the Angels. What an incredible story. A 36th-round pick by Yankees. Returned to them as Rule 5 pick in Baltimore and then traded to Seattle. Got released. Back to NY. And now he might start the All-Star Game.

"Nestor Cortes' ERA is down to 1.50 after seven shutout innings against the Angels. What an incredible story. A 36th-round pick by Yankees. Returned to them as Rule 5 pick in Baltimore and then traded to Seattle. Got released. Back to NY. And now he might start the All-Star Game." - @ Jeff Passan

Story continues below ad

Cortes has many different deliveries to throw off batters. Here are a few examples from yesterday's game.

"Nestor Cortes, Wicked 78mph Slider." - @ Rob Friedman

Cortes has quickly become an ace this season.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Nestor Cortes, Drop Down 91mph Sinker. Nestor Cortes, Drop Down 91mph Sinker. 😷 https://t.co/6YllB8kBXx

Story continues below ad

"Nestor Cortes, Drop Down 91mph Sinker." - @ Rob Friedman

Cortes appears not to have been offended by Jim Kaat's comments and Kaat seems extremely sorry for the comment he made. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far