New York Mets and New York Yankees star Darryl Strawberry was inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday. He was the NL Rookie of the Year, eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champion, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and NL home run leader. He had an illustrious 17-year career.

Strawberry was a fan favorite during his career. In 1987, he mashed 39 home runs and stole 36 bases, becoming a member of the exclusive 30-30 club.

When speaking to the media at the ceremony, Strawberry analyzed the current state of the Mets and Yankees. He cited that both teams desperately need help going into the 2024 season.

"Each team needs a lot of help" said Darryl Strawberry.

Strawberry wants to see the Amazins go after a starting pitcher and another slugger in the lineup to help Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. For the Bombers, he wants to see them go after another slugger to help Aaron Judge.

Strawberry just wants to see New York baseball return to its glory days. Both teams are more than capable of making that happen.

What do the offseason plans look like for the Mets and Yankees?

It will be a busy offseason for both clubs in New York. Both teams have some holes to fill and figure out ways to upgrade their lineups heading into the 2024 season.

The Mets desperately need to find a starting pitcher this offseason. They have a rotation of Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, and Jose Butto.

They could shoot at the top guys on the market, like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Aaron Nola, Blake Snell or Sonny Gray. If they are not trying to take a shot there, they could save money by signing somebody like Hyun Jin Ryu, Luis Severino, or Frankie Montas.

It would be wise for the Yankees to look at pitching as well. They have been tied to Yamamoto, with Brian Cashman being in attendance when he threw his no-hitter earlier in the year. If they do not land him, look for them to swing towards the other top pitchers mentioned above.

They also need to find an outfielder, preferably a left-handed bat. One name that has been tied to them is Kevin Kiermaier. Kiermaier already talked to Toronto toward the end of the 2023 season about wanting to speak with the Bronx Bombers in the offseason.