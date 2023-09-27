New York Yankees' $360,000,000 superstar Aaron Judge shies away from commenting on organization's potential changes - "It ain't my job"

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge knows that something has to change this offseason, but he is wary of delving into what changes exactly. The Yankees are missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and the entire organization is now coming under the microscope. Between the injuries suffered, a poorly constrcuted roster and just plain bad luck, there are many areas to improve.

The Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a nine-year deal worth $360,000,000, so it is no surprise his opinion is highly sought after. He is also the captain of the team, and intended to be a leader for the entire organization. While it may not be his duty to publicly comment on front office changes, he could subtly steer the conversation.

"I could only look from my perspective as a player. I’m not really going to get into the whole organization (or) stuff like that. It ain’t my job. … I think what it came down to was just getting hit with a couple of big injuries at the wrong time and not really (being) able to capitalize or have some depth at the time to cover those needs" - Aaron Judge

Everybody is trying to figure out what went wrong with the New York Yankees in 2023, but it seems like Judge already knows. The injuries to Judge and Giancarlo Stanton exposed the fact that the team was not well built. When Josh Donaldson is being looked to to lead an offense, that's a bad sign. Then Donaldson got hurt, too.

Aaron Judge could start weighing in on these conversations more to steer the New York Yankees

Between Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and Aaron Judge, only Judge is truly beloved by Yankees fans. As a superstar player, his voice carries weight around MLB. For his legacy to truly thrive in New York, he needs to start winning championships. How long he is willing to put up with mismanagement behind the scenes could dictate if he is successful.

He has already flexed this power this season, showing his support for Boone to return as manager.

"There's, in my mind, no better guy for that position. He's in the trenches with us. He fights with us every single day. That's who you want next to you when you're going to battle" - Aaron Judge

The next few months could get rocky for the Yankees, and Judge needs to be the leader they hope he can be.