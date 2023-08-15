The New York Yankees lost their series opener to the league-leading Atlanta Braves. Manager Aaron Boone’s side accepted defeat as the Braves emerged victorious on Monday night with an 11-3 scoreline.

The Yankees manager openly admitted to aspiring to be like the Braves. According to him, the Braves are how the Yankees are trying to be.

Currently, there is a huge gap between one of MLB’s best teams — the Atlanta Braves, beholding the best record — and the New York Yankees who are placed last.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Braves players Max Fried and Nicky Lopez played the key role in leading the team to a victory during Monday night’s game. Fried allowed only two runs over more than six innings. On the other hand, Nicky Lopez had three hits and three RBIs.

Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips shared what Aaron Boone had to say about the Braves’ terrific performance on the field and how he looks up to them.

Expand Tweet

“Aaron Boone on the #Braves: "Right now, they're the class of the league. I mean, clearly. That's where you want to be...” – Aaron Boone said.

He added:

"[They] have a lineup that's really, really rugged and balanced. A little peek into where you're trying to get to." #Yankees”

The New York Yankees have suffered three straight losses. The Yankees hold a 60-59 record. The team has not missed the playoffs since 2016 but is currently falling 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League's last Wild Card spot.

Why is Aaron Boone’s side falling behind in the league?

The Yanks seem to lack diversity. The similarities between each of their players are what seems to be making the team perform in a lackluster manner this season. The Atlanta Braves, on the other hand, work with versatility, thereby marking their position as the best team in the league.

Matching up to a team like the Braves takes proper planning and strategy which the Yanks currently lack. During the game on Monday night, Aaron Boone’s side decided to start players who have an OPS below .700.

The Braves took a lead after the second inning with a score of 4-2. Meanwhile, by the end of the third innings, the score was 8-2 and the game was already out of the hands of the Yankees.

The Braves have built a complete offense which makes them a superior team as compared to the Yankees.