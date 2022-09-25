"MLB has closed down all their digital awareness" - New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez and Gary Vee once examined league's failure to tap the potential of social media

Alex Rodriguez once sat down with fellow entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk to discuss MLB's expansion via social media.

In an interview on "The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat" in 2018, Vee spoke about how the MLB could increase its profitability in the coming years. He said:

"What baseball has done over the last decade is they've closed down their digital awareness and made money off of it. Which made it harder to find, which made a lot of these kids not find it.

"It's not free flowing on YouTube and Instagram and Twitter. And what it's done is it has created a culture. ... Baseball is completely punked at digital storytelling for short-term economics and it will feel the pain of that. "

The overall revenue of MLB was at $9.56 billion in 2021, an average of $319 million per team.

Rodriguez added that during that time, the NBA skyrocketed, making the most of social media. He said that the organization amassed over $16 billion as an industry, with baseball way off the mark due to the lack of digital awareness.

Vee also gave an example of NBA players in relationships, using it to increase the publicity of the athlete as well as the overall sport, something that baseball has failed to do over the years.

Gary Vee lends support to Alex Rodriguez after acquiring NBA franchise Minnesota Timberwolves

The Vayner X chairman has been an avid supporter of the New York Yankees legend. Alex Rodriguez became a part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021. The duo have also featured together in various podcasts and interviews, with both talking about their entrepreneurial journeys.

Vee is also an ace entrepreneur, author, speaker and famous internet personality.

Last year, Vee received an NBA-themed gift from Alex Rodriguez. He was seen posing with a signed jersey of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. The picture was reposted by A-Rod.

Rodriguez also teamed up with ex Jennifer Lopez in a bid to buy the New York Mets, but was beaten to it by American investor Steve Cohen. Rodriguez also has associations with multiple brands. This includes multiple real estate properties and sporting ventures.

