New York Yankees All-Star Anthony Rizzo displays the kindest gesture, sends autographed items to children fighting cancer

Anthony Rizzo, the first baseman for the New York Yankees, visited the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation headquarters on Thursday to put his autograph on a number of special items that will be sent out to children fighting cancer. Such a kind gesture proves that Rizzo has a heart of gold. The foundation took to its Twitter account to post two pictures of Anthony sitting at a table signing photos of himself in Yankees action.

Yesterday, Rizzo took some time off from his busy MLB schedule and paid a visit to the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago to meet the children who are putting on brave faces and fighting against cancer. The three-time All-Star handed over Yankees jerseys, hats, teddy bears, and other goodies to the little buds.

Many people are unaware that Anthony occasionally visits hospitals, listens to the young patients' stories, and offers to help cancer-stricken families financially. On April 15, he made one such hospital visit, and the foundation posted some sneak peeks of it on Twitter. In the company of Anthony Rizzo, look how the boy in the hospital bed battling cancer has come to life. The wide smile on the little boy's face speaks volumes.

All about the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation

The logo of Anthony Rizzo's foundation which was established in 2012

Cancer is a potentially fatal disease that claims the lives of many individuals. The tremendous expenses associated with cancer treatment frequently prevent patients from getting effective care. The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation was established by the New York Yankees' first baseman to help those suffering from cancer, along with their families, by raising money through crowdfunding to provide financial assistance to those who are dealing with the deadly disease.

