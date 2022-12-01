The New York Yankees, clad in stars on the roster from Gerrit Cole on the mound to Aaron Judge at the plate, have found a new All-Star in their ranks. Catcher Jose Trevino has emerged as a key cog in the Yankees lineup not only in terms of offense, but more crucially, in defense.

Trevino stopped by MLB Network's Hot Stove to discuss his first year in the Bronx. The backstop discussed his transition from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees and how he improved throughout the past few seasons.

The 30-year-old also shared that he embraced the mentality of playing for the Yankees with the spotlight and high expectations of the fans and using it as motivation.

Platinum Glove winner "New York brings out the best in you. You wanna be the best? Go play in New York."Platinum Glove winner @HipHipJose5 reflects on his first season in Pinstripes. #MLBNHotStove "New York brings out the best in you. You wanna be the best? Go play in New York."Platinum Glove winner @HipHipJose5 reflects on his first season in Pinstripes. #MLBNHotStove https://t.co/ZuXEulN7Ch

The backstop replaced Kyle Higashioka for the role and hasn't looked back since. Born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, Trevino was beloved by Rangers fans. But it was under the bright lights of New York City that he truly shone.

Jose Trevino drastically improved his defensive statistics, ranking first in defensive runs saved and framing with +24 and 24.5, respectively. He also finished second in the steals-catch category with 36.4%. All the aforementioned stats were a far cry from his 2021 numbers with the Rangers which saw him in the lower half of the defensive rankings.

Trevino has been in the league for five years now and his hard work has finally come to fruition in his first year with the Bronx Bombers. He bagged the Platinum Glove and Fielding Bible Awards while also being selected for the 2022 All-Star Game.

New York Yankees offer Aaron Judge a new deal

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

The proverbial ball is now on the San Francisco Giants' side of the field. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the New York Yankees have made an offer of around $300 million across eight years for American League MVP Aaron Judge.

There is still no news on whether the Giants will counter the Yankees' offer to Judge with an even greater amount, but the Yankees seem keen to go on a bidding war with San Francisco. Further discussions are expected to intensify once the Winter Meetings in San Diego commence on Sunday.

