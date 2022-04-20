New York Yankees locker room entirely vaccinated, prepared to take on Toronto Blue Jays in AL East race

The New York Yankees will be at full force when they cross the Canadian border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays, now that they are fully in compliance with the Canadian vaccine mandates. It had been widely reported that multiple players on the New York Yankees, including superstars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, were not fully vaccinated and thus would be unable to cross the border, but there has been a material change.

Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, spoke with confidence that his entire roster would be eligible to play in Toronto.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network was the first to report the updated vaccination status via a tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The couple Yankees who remained unvaccinated into last week have told the team they are now vaccinated. Which is why manager Aaron Boone was able to say he’s confident all his players will be eligible to play in Toronto. The couple Yankees who remained unvaccinated into last week have told the team they are now vaccinated. Which is why manager Aaron Boone was able to say he’s confident all his players will be eligible to play in Toronto.

The first trip north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays will come on May 2, the first of a three-game series between the American League East rivals.

The New York Yankees have leveled the playing field against the Toronto Blue Jays

Vladdy leads the MLB with five homers

What was once a notable advantage for the lone Canadian team in baseball has now disappeared, as the division rival will now be at full power when playing in Toronto. While wins might be harder to come by at home now, true competitors will be thrilled to play and hopefully win games that don't have an asteriesk attached to them.

It is often said that the best ability is availability, and now the New York Yankees will be fully available. Against a stacked team like the Toronto Blue Jays, they will need all hands on deck.

The two players who were reportedly unvaccinated prior to this week, have already proven their value against the Canadian team, as displayed via the tweet below from Fox Sports.

"BACK-TO-BACK Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge hit a pair of moonshots!" -@ FOX Sports: MLB

Now that this AL East rivalry can be completed unfettered, the constant battle and back and forth for the division lead will be a highlight of 2022, and we are still in the very early stages of the season. Every time the New York Yankees travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays will be must-see TV.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt