Less than a month ago, the New York Yankees closed a deal for the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge. That led to a widespread feel-good mood around the city.

With the festive season upon us, the Yankees faithful are continuing with that celebratory feeling. Fans around the city are taking the opportunity to wish friends and family all the best during the holidays.

The Talkin’ Yanks Twitter account is joining in on the festivities. The account posted a video of Judge celebrating with a group of New York City barbers.

If possible, this clip somehow makes Judge even more loved by the fanbase. The fact that Judge was getting his haircut in a local barber shop, like the rest of us, makes his connection to the average New Yorker even stronger.

Aaron Judge has established himself as a fan favorite amongst the Yankees faithful

Aaron Judge in game four of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium

Judge has been an exemplary role model this season. He is regarded as the team's leader and it is rumored that he will be awarded the title of New York Yankees captain. In Judge, New Yorkers have found a hero they can call their own.

The star outfielder led the MLB in almost every major offensive category in 2022 and fans will be delighted that he is returning to the Bronx.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Aaron Judge talking like a New Yorker is everything I’ve ever needed Aaron Judge talking like a New Yorker is everything I’ve ever needed https://t.co/JXNVQXGZGU

"Aaron Judge talking like a New Yorker is everything I’ve ever needed" - Eric Hubbs

After a season filled with uncertainty and long drawn-out negotiations, it is nice to see Judge let loose. Although this is an older video, it definitely provides fans with a cheerful and joyful vibe fitting for the holiday season.

