"Hey Dad, Happy Birthday I love you and miss you!" - New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino hits walk-off, shares emotional moment on his father's birthday

The New York Yankees faced off against the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles won the first game of the series by a score of 6 to 4.

Last night, the New York Yankees came all the way back after trailing in the later innings of the game to force extra innings. Jose Trevino came to the plate with the game tied at six in the bottom of the 11th inning and delivered in the clutch.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks JOSE TREVINO WALKS IT OFF! WHAT A NIGHT! JOSE TREVINO WALKS IT OFF! WHAT A NIGHT! https://t.co/CCJJJikPu1

Trevino's walk-off base hit was on his late father's birthday. It was a truly emotional moment. Trevino took to Twitter to share it with the baseball world.

Jose Trevino @HipHipJose5 Hey Dad, Happy Birthday I love you and miss you! Check out our @Yankees moment.. just like in the backyard Hey Dad, Happy Birthday I love you and miss you! Check out our @Yankees moment.. just like in the backyard https://t.co/RZsXCxraUs

Such touching words, "...just like in the backyard."

New York Yankees walk-off against Baltimore: First to 30 wins in MLB

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

The Yankees improved their record to 30-13 on the season after the walk-off victory against division rival Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are the first team to reach 30 wins this season and are playing like the best team in all of baseball.

Jordan Montgomery started the game for the Yankees. He went six innings and allowed just two earned runs. Reliver Michael King pitched just two-thirds of an inning but allowed three earned runs. It appeared the Orioles were going to win easily, being up by a score of 5 to 3 in the seventh inning.

The Yankees answered back with two more runs of their own in the seventh inning to tie the game back up and force extra innings. The two teams would go scoreless in the 10th inning before the Orioles scratched across a run in the top of the 11th inning to go up 6-5.

The Yankees tied the game back up in the bottom of the 11th inning after a base hit by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa that scored Gleyber Torres.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Isiah Kiner-Falefa ties the game with an RBI single up the middle. It's 6-6 in the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa ties the game with an RBI single up the middle. It's 6-6 in the 11th.

Then, Jose Trevino came up to the plate and walked it off for the Yanks. The Yankees are now enjoying a 4.5 game lead in the American League East and will play the rubbermatch of the series against Baltimore today. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt