"I don't want to exaggerate, but the Yankees are winning the 2022 World Series" - New York Yankees comeback after early deficit to beat Minnesota Twins in series finale, fans react

The New York Yankees came all the way back from being down seven to three to win the series finale against the Minnesota Twins by a score of 10-7.
"Comeback complete? You betcha."-@Yankees
Gerrit Cole started the game for the Yankees and had his worst outing of the year, going 2.1 innings and allowing seven earned runs. To start the game, Cole gave up three straight home runs.
"The Twins just hit three straight home runs in the first inning off Gerrit Cole"-@Yahoo Sports
The Twins took a 3-1 lead, going into the second inning, before Joey Gallo tied things up at three with a two-run home run.
"Joey Gallo bailed out Gerrit Cole. Words I never thought would come."-@Gary Sheffield Jr.
Byron Buxton responded in the bottom of the second with his second home run of the game with a three-run home run to give the Twins a 6-3 lead.
"2 innings, 2 homers for @OfficialBuck103"-@MLB
Joey Gallo and DJ LeMahieu hit two home runs to cut the Yankees' deficit to two runs.
"DJ goes back-to-back with Gallo for his 100th career home run to make it 7-5!"-@Talkin Yanks
In the sixth inning, former Minnesota Twin Aaron Hicks tied the game up with a two-run home run. This was his second homer of the season.
"HICKS GOES DEEP AND WE'RE TIED!"-@Talkin' Yanks
The Yankees piled on three more runs in the last three innings to pull off the comeback by a score of 10-7. The Yankees record is an MLB-best 41-16.
Fans react to New York Yankees comeback victory
This part of the article will look at some of the best reactions from the Yankees' comeback win by fans on Twitter. One fan used a hilarious meme.
Another fan stated that the Yankees are going to win the 2022 World Series. They have the best record in baseball, but anything can happen in October as we have all seen over the years.
One fan said that the comeback win makes Friday even better.
One fan said that it was an overall great team win after a bad outing from Gerrit Cole. After the Yankees took Cole out, the bullpen only allowed three runs in the final 6.2 innings.
Overall, the Yankees are the best team in baseball, and this comeback only further proves it.
