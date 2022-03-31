"The only thing that stopped [us] was something that was so illegal and horrific" - New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman unable to let go of 2017 grudge, still has harsh words for the Houston Astros

Brian Cashman, general manager of the New York Yankees, did not hold back when discussing the cheating committed by the Houston Astros, which prevented his team from achieving the ultimate goal of a World Series victory. In 2017, the New York Yankees were one win away from winning the American League Championship Series and battling the LA Dodgers in the World Series. The Houston Astros would make an impressive comeback, winning two straight elimination games and go on to win the World Series in seven games.

Losing in the playoffs is a heartache that is difficult, if not impossible, to get over. Losing to a team that cheated to beat you has a little extra sting to it, a sting that Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees are still feeling today. The Houston Astros were eventually found out for using a sign-stealing method that was deemed illegal, but players were not punished severely, and the World Series championship they cheated to win was not stripped.

The SNY network reported on Twitter general manager Brian Cashman's frustrations about the way the 2017 season was handled.

Brian Cashman is still bitter about the 2017 Astros: "I get offended when I start hearing we haven't been to a World Series since '09."Brian Cashman is still bitter about the 2017 Astros: on.sny.tv/xo9oL3d "I get offended when I start hearing we haven't been to a World Series since '09." Brian Cashman is still bitter about the 2017 Astros: on.sny.tv/xo9oL3d https://t.co/DibHhAnxTO

How do the New York Yankees move on from the 2017 Houston Astros?

The easiest way for the legendary ball club to move on from the cheating scandal is to win. It's often been said that winning cures all. If the New York Yankees can end their 13-year championship drought, Brian Cashman probably won't be quite as bitter. The Houston Astros, however, will be tainted by this scandal for quite a while.

The 2017 World Series victory does not have an asterisk attributed to it in the official record, but it probably should. The Houston Astros got away with one, and the whole league still knows it. Their cure to prove they deserved to win that title is the same way the Yankees can prove they could have won it in 2017, to win a World Series clean. In what could be construed as karmic justice, the Houston Astros have made the World Series twice since 2017, and lost in both appearances.

Some have taken Brian Cashman's harsh words as excuses for a loss that ultimately lies with him, a sentiment presented by The Short Porch podcasters via a tweet.

The Short Porch @short_porch Still Using The Astros As An Excuse For His Own Failures, Brian Cashman Gets Offended When He Hears The Yankees Haven't Been Back To The World Series Since '09 bars.tl/3411992 Still Using The Astros As An Excuse For His Own Failures, Brian Cashman Gets Offended When He Hears The Yankees Haven't Been Back To The World Series Since '09 bars.tl/3411992

While it is easy not to cheer for the New York Yankees, it is easy to empathize with their general manager Brian Cashman, who is still harboring strong feelings about the 2017 MLB season.

