The New York Yankees' negotiations with Aaron Judge went all the way down to the wire. It wasn't certain that he would return. The American League MVP turned down a contract extension with the Yankees in the lead up to the 2022 regular season. Judge went on to have one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history. He earned every penny of his nine-year, $360 million deal.

However, the Yankees did have some time of tension before Judge put pen to paper. Aaron Judge did an interivew with Time Magazine and voiced some displeasure with how the pre-season negotiations went. Buster Olney of ESPN shared those comments along with a rundown of the entire process.

"I was a little upset that the numbers came out. I understand it’s a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media on me. That part of it, I didn’t like," Aaron Judge said.

After these comments came out, many thought Judge would be leaving the Yankees, especially given that his hometown San Francisco Giants were seemingly willing to pay any price to sign him. Even a Yankees executive thought he was gone, according to comments reported by the New York Post.

"I had that feeling that we were going to lose him," an unnamed Yankees executive said.

Judge had his choice of destination, but he always wanted to remain with the Yankees. The timing of those quotes could have been a negotiating tactic on his part, something that both sides are okay with now.

Aaron Judge is the perfect leader for the New York Yankees

In addition to being an offensive powerhouse, Judge is beloved in the clubhouse. He is deeply intertwined with the identity of this version of the New York Yankees. Nestor Cortes showed his and his teammates' admiration for Judge in a simple statement shared by The Players Tribune on Twitter.

Aaron Judge has the impossible task of trying to top his 2022 campaign. Nobody expects him to be able to do so, especially given the historic nature of his season that netted a huge contract. However, Judge has proved, time and time again, that he is not the kind of player who should be underestimated.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have only one goal for the 2023 season -- win a World Series championship.

