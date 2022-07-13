Watch: "You two would fail if Michael wasn't part of the show" - New York Yankees fan calls radio show host Don La Greca's take on Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo 'mo***ic'

Joey Gallo has caused quite the stir among New York Yankees fans, with the majority of them believing that the outfielder should be traded.

Some believe that Gallo, currently hitting .166, is not hurting the Yankees. Co-host of the Michael Kay Show, Don La Greca is one such advocate.

La Greca’s reasoning behind his support for Gallo was that the New York Yankees are 61-25 this term and are comfortably leading the AL East table. The broadcaster also questioned the Yankees faithful for complaining about Gallo despite their incredible first half.

Hosting the show in Kay’s absence on Tuesday, La Greca received a call on air from a certain individual named Mike based out of New Jersey.

The caller got straight to the point and labeled La Greca’s comments on Gallo as “mo***ic.” La Greca seemed to take it sportingly at first and even asked the studio not to put Mike on hold.

Joey Gallo may be on the trading block sooner rather than later.

However, the argument kept going around in circles and caller Mike kept emphasizing that Kay had carried La Greca’s media career and that he would be nothing without him. After he mentioned the same for the second time, all hell broke loose.

La Greca roared back and started listing all his accomplishments, from a podcast that is apparently available in "every country" to having great hair and driving skills. One can imagine how fast the conversation went from funny to bizarre.

“Stop with your Michael Kay!” La Greca barked. “I’m on the air. I worked at The Fan before Michael Kay! I do Rangers games without Michael Kay! 16 years! Doing pre and post games for the Jets! Guess what? No Michael Kay!” said Don La Greca.

“I got a podcast that’s in the top 50 in every country in the planet. No Michael Kay! I have two kids! I’ve had a wife for 17 years! Guess what! No Michael Kay! I’ve got hair that people would die to have! Michael Kay, nothing! I’m a fabulous driver! Michael Kay’s got nothing to do with it! I’m one of the best friends you can ever had in your life,” added La Greca.

New York Yankees move hasn't turned out well for Joey Gallo

While La Greca’s meltdown was entertaining, to say the least, the caller did have a fair point to make.

There is truth to the statement that Joey Gallo is doing more harm than good to the New York Yankees. He is weakening the lower third of the order and hasn’t been a great hitter consistently. However, when he has been on swansong, he has been very difficult to contain.

Gallo has done very little to show that he can be relied upon week in and week out since arriving last year. It does look like a trade is the best solution for both him and the New York Yankees.

Regardless of your opinion on Gallo, La Greca's rant was peak entertainment, and we have a certain lad from New Jersey to thank for that.

