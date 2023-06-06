New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge won't be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Judge is nursing a toe injury that happened over the weekend in the Yankees' series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge hurt his toe while making a spectacular grab in the outfield, where he crashed into the bullpen door and opened it. The team wants to be careful until they know exactly what is wrong with the reigning American League MVP's toe.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is not in the lineup tonight, per Aaron Boone



The Bronx Bombers hope the injury is minor and that Judge can avoid a trip to the IL. They just got a key group of players back last week in Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton, and Tommy Kahnle.

Losing Judge for any amount of time would be a giant step backward for this club. They started making noise in the division after having a successful May.

"This is devastating. Thankfully the schedule is about to lighten up a tiny bat. But I honestly don't expect to see Judge before July. At some point, it starts to become tough to imagine a scenario where the Yanks overtake TB for the AL East with Judge on the IL this much," one fam tweeted.

"Never ends in the Bronx," another fan tweeted.

Steven Dege @steven_dege @TalkinYanks It’s pretty obvious now that he’s going to be out for a few weeks. Someone is going to have to carry the team like he always does @TalkinYanks It’s pretty obvious now that he’s going to be out for a few weeks. Someone is going to have to carry the team like he always does

New York Yankees fans are preparing themselves for the worst. They believe Aaron Judge is headed to the IL.

Yanks28thplz @yanks28thz @TalkinYanks Gotta love how we are constantly being lied to about the status of players… getting extremely sick of it. @TalkinYanks Gotta love how we are constantly being lied to about the status of players… getting extremely sick of it.

Pietro Greco @brnxbomber19 @TalkinYanks Stop this we all no he’s heading to injured list @TalkinYanks Stop this we all no he’s heading to injured list

Fans don't enjoy how the team is prolonging the announcement. If it is a worst-case scenario, they would rather be told upfront.

New York Yankees need Aaron Judge healthy and in the lineup

Very few players mean as much to their team as Aaron Judge does to the New York Yankees. He's the team's captain, and they move as he does, especially offensively.

The Yankees can't afford to miss their team's heart and soul. They've been one of the hotter teams over the last month.

As of Tuesday, June 6, New York is third in the American League East. They're one game behind the Baltimore Orioles and 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. With the way the division is playing out so far, New York can't afford to drop games they shouldn't.

The Yankees must dig deep with or without Judge in the lineup. They have a few series coming up that won't be easy, like a two-game series against their rival, the New York Mets, in mid-June.

