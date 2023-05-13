New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has not had a great time facing the Tampa Bay Rays this season. He started on May 7th, going five innings and giving up six runs in the 8-7 loss.

Fast-forward to Friday and Cole gets the start once again against the Rays, and it started where it ended. Randy Arozarena hit a no-doubter off Cole in the first inning, and Jose Siri followed it up with a homer of his own in the second inning. In Cole's last 2.1 innings pitched, he's given up four home runs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cole can't keep the ball in the ballpark regarding the Rays. He's not the only pitcher, though. The Rays have had one of the hottest offenses to start the season. That is a large part of why they are the most dominant team with he best record in baseball.

Coming into Friday, the Rays had 76 home runs on the year, the most of any team by far. The closest team to the Rays is the Los Angeles Dodgers sitting with 64 homers on the season.

"The Cole we know and don't love" one fan tweeted.

J @Jerrybaseball27 @TalkinYanks The Cole we know and don’t love @TalkinYanks The Cole we know and don’t love

"Embarrassing" tweeted another fan.

Joebroni @Robed616 @TalkinYanks Looks like he wants no part of this game tonight. @TalkinYanks Looks like he wants no part of this game tonight.

New York Yankees fans are annoyed with the performance of Gerrit Cole against the Tampa Bay Rays. He's looked timid on the mound in both of his appearances against the club.

Nick Oare @nick_oare @TalkinYanks Leave it to the rays to somehow figure Cole out when every other team looks helpless against him. I don’t get how they do it. @TalkinYanks Leave it to the rays to somehow figure Cole out when every other team looks helpless against him. I don’t get how they do it.

You can't knock Cole for struggling against this lineup. Very few pitchers have been able to shut this Tampa Bay team down this season. They're a loaded bunch that can hit a home run at any point in the order.

All eyes have been on Gerrit Cole for the New York Yankees this season

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

You have the spotlight on you when you're the ace pitcher, especially for the New York Yankees. This is, even more, the case this season, with the Yankees being plagued by injuries to their starting rotation.

The team has been without Frankie Montas, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Severino, as they've all been in the IL since spring training. This has put even more pressure on Gerrit Cole to perform well during his scheduled starts.

Fans expect Cole to dominate every game he starts because the team needs him to. The rest of their rotation is a bit shaky with all the injuries. The Bronx Bombers need Rodon, and Severino in the rotation immediately.

Poll : 0 votes