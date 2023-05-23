New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson played in five games before heading to the IL with a hamstring strain. In those five games, Donaldson struggled as he slashed .125/.176/.313.

He's close to coming off the IL as he started baseball activities this week. With the veteran close to returning to the team, fans wondered how much playing time he would get. Manager Aaron Boone has a clear answer for Donaldon's role when he returns.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Josh Donaldson will be an everyday player once he returns, Aaron Boone said. Josh Donaldson will be an everyday player once he returns, Aaron Boone said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boone stated that Donaldson would be an everyday player once he returns from the IL. He'll slide back into his position at third base, as Boone believes that gives the team the best opportunity to win.

This isn't something that New York Yankees fans were hoping to hear. He's not a fan favorite, as he struggled at the plate last season. He finished last season with a .222 batting average, tying the worst of his career.

"This is unacceptable!" one fan tweeted.

"There goes the good vibes" another fan tweeted.

This is the last thing fans want to hear for a team that has been hot this month. They don't have much faith in Josh Donaldson as an everyday player.

Fans don't want to see Donaldson messing with the team's vibes. They're playing great baseball, so why change anything now?

Josh Donaldson could hurt the New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson hasn't looked like himself after he was traded to the New York Yankees. He finished last year with 15 home runs, a considerable decrease from the 26 home runs he hit in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins. Donaldson is 37, and he may just be declining with age.

So far, the Yankees have primarily played DJ LeMahieu at third while rotating in Oswaldo Cabrera. LeMahieu has held down the position well. He's slashing .252/.324/.413 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and eight doubles.

The environment around the clubhouse has been great. They're coming off a weekend sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. The Yankees want to keep that momentum rolling as they start a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Fans don't want to see Donaldson come in and ruin the magic they've been creating this month. They believe the lineup is in a great spot and don't want to see any changes.

All eyes will be on Donaldson as he returns to the lineup. He'll have to perform well, or fans come unglued.

Poll : 0 votes