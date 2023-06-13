New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe is having difficulty adjusting to the big leagues. Going into Tuesday, Volpe is ice-cold at the plate. He's hitting .186/.260/.345.

While the rookie is struggling, the team has no plans of sending him down to Triple-A. Hal Steinbrenner told Volpe that he was the team's starting shortstop when the season started. He knows the rookie will struggle from time to time, but Steinbrenner has faith that Volpe can get it going.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says sending Anthony Volpe down to the Minor Leagues is not something the Yankees are talking about



"What I'm seeing is in my opinion a guy that is still helping us win games but I'm confident will continue to be in the middle of helping us win games"

Volpe's struggles at the plate are starting to get to him. He's been showing signs of frustration in the last week, slamming his bat and helmet while walking back to the dugout.

The one thing that is keeping Volpe in the lineup is his glove. He is an excellent shortstop. Volpe ranks third in putouts behind Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena and Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

"Sounds like Boone is okay with punting the season in the name of development," one fan tweeted.

"Have to wonder what is Peraza thnking at AAA," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans are frustrated with Anthony Volpe's performance at the plate. They would like to see the team call up Oswald Peraza, who's been raking in the minors.

Frank @Frank54442938 @TalkinYanks Volpe made the last out in the last 2 games with an opportunity to affect the outcome of each game. How is that helping the team win? I think a short stay in Scranton will help him clear his head and find his swing. @TalkinYanks Volpe made the last out in the last 2 games with an opportunity to affect the outcome of each game. How is that helping the team win? I think a short stay in Scranton will help him clear his head and find his swing.

38-29 Yankee SZN @JujubutYankees @TalkinYanks Okay I’ll stop pushing the narrative. Very surprising that they haven’t even talked about it with the little production and the caliber player playing SS in AAA rn….. @TalkinYanks Okay I’ll stop pushing the narrative. Very surprising that they haven’t even talked about it with the little production and the caliber player playing SS in AAA rn…..

Brian Cashman Blows @Jt202102 @TalkinYanks Why can’t Peraza get a MLB shot ?! Start 4 games a week plays ss 3rd and 2nd @TalkinYanks Why can’t Peraza get a MLB shot ?! Start 4 games a week plays ss 3rd and 2nd

Fans don't have a lot of faith that Volpe will be able to turn it around. They think he's a detriment to the team right now.

New York Yankees are committed to Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers

It's clear that the New York Yankees are sticking with Anthony Volpe as the team's starting shortstop. They were ready for the rookie to hit some lows during the season.

The lows have made Volpe one of the worst hitters in baseball. His .186 batting average ranks him 160th compared to eligible hitters in the league. Volpe will have to turn it around soon to get some fans back on his side.

Fortunately, Volpe has been down this same road. He struggled with a .170 batting average to start Double-A but turned it around to finish off the season, hitting .281. Volpe has a ton of time and the ability to turn this around. All he needs to do is see a couple of hits land to raise his confidence and turn it around.

All eyes will be on him during the next few weeks. If he continues struggling as he has been, fans will come unglued.

