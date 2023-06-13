New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe is having difficulty adjusting to the big leagues. Going into Tuesday, Volpe is ice-cold at the plate. He's hitting .186/.260/.345.
While the rookie is struggling, the team has no plans of sending him down to Triple-A. Hal Steinbrenner told Volpe that he was the team's starting shortstop when the season started. He knows the rookie will struggle from time to time, but Steinbrenner has faith that Volpe can get it going.
Volpe's struggles at the plate are starting to get to him. He's been showing signs of frustration in the last week, slamming his bat and helmet while walking back to the dugout.
The one thing that is keeping Volpe in the lineup is his glove. He is an excellent shortstop. Volpe ranks third in putouts behind Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena and Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.
"Sounds like Boone is okay with punting the season in the name of development," one fan tweeted.
"Have to wonder what is Peraza thnking at AAA," another fan tweeted.
New York Yankees fans are frustrated with Anthony Volpe's performance at the plate. They would like to see the team call up Oswald Peraza, who's been raking in the minors.
Fans don't have a lot of faith that Volpe will be able to turn it around. They think he's a detriment to the team right now.
New York Yankees are committed to Anthony Volpe
It's clear that the New York Yankees are sticking with Anthony Volpe as the team's starting shortstop. They were ready for the rookie to hit some lows during the season.
The lows have made Volpe one of the worst hitters in baseball. His .186 batting average ranks him 160th compared to eligible hitters in the league. Volpe will have to turn it around soon to get some fans back on his side.
Fortunately, Volpe has been down this same road. He struggled with a .170 batting average to start Double-A but turned it around to finish off the season, hitting .281. Volpe has a ton of time and the ability to turn this around. All he needs to do is see a couple of hits land to raise his confidence and turn it around.
All eyes will be on him during the next few weeks. If he continues struggling as he has been, fans will come unglued.