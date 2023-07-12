The New York Yankees revealed their sponsored jersey patch on Wednesday. Starr Insurance is the team's sponsor and will have their logos patched on the sleeves of the beloved pinstripe jersey.

The uniforms will debut on July 21, making the Yankees the 13th team in the league to have a jersey patch. They join teams like the Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds, and a few more.

The Yankees have one of the most iconic uniforms that have not changed for some time. It will take some getting used to for longtime fans who have watched the team for years.

MLB began utilizing jersey patches this season, as it was voted on in the latest collective bargaining agreement. Baseball followed in the footsteps of the NBA, who have had jersey patches since the 2017 season.

"You can't do this to a Yankee uniform" - one fan tweeted.

"And it begins. Soon it will look like Nascar" - another fan tweeted.

Higgy Hopeful 2023 @HiggySZN @TalkinYanks @TalkinBaseball_ @Yankees I honestly feel like sick seeing this like i get a knot in my stomach from looking at this but i don’t really feel angry more of just sad and disappointed @TalkinYanks @TalkinBaseball_ @Yankees I honestly feel like sick seeing this like i get a knot in my stomach from looking at this but i don’t really feel angry more of just sad and disappointed

New York Yankees fans cannot believe the team is rolling out these jersey patches. Some fear baseball jerseys will soon resemble Nascar cars, with sponsors everywhere.

コイキング of the South @BC_Bryson @TalkinYanks @Yankees This patch is only even slightly justifiable if Ohtani's wearing it next year and even then this team's rich enough that it's unnecessary @TalkinYanks @Yankees This patch is only even slightly justifiable if Ohtani's wearing it next year and even then this team's rich enough that it's unnecessary

Lucas McCain @RealLucasMcCain @TalkinYanks @Yankees So no names on the back, no facial hair, and no long hair but the classiest jersey in sports can be turned into a billboard and that’s cool. Got it… @TalkinYanks @Yankees So no names on the back, no facial hair, and no long hair but the classiest jersey in sports can be turned into a billboard and that’s cool. Got it…

Fans believe that if the team can change an iconic uniform, they can change their policies as well. The Yankees are the only team in the league with a hair and facial hair policy.

New York Yankees need to start the second half hot

The second half of the season will be important for the New York Yankees. They are in a good position to fight for the division, but their work is cut out for themselves as the division is highly competitive.

The Bronx Bombers have a record of 49-42, which is good enough for fourth place in the tough American League East. They are eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead the division.

The Yankees are starting to get some key players back from the IL. Carlos Rodon made his season debut right before the All-Star break. He went 5.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs, holding them to four hits and giving up two runs.

They are still waiting for superstar Aaron Judge to recover from his toe injury. Manager Aaron Boone stated that he feels good about where Judge is in his injury process. He expects Judge to be back in the lineup soon after the second half begins, which would be huge.

