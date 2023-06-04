New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is known for his tremendous power at the plate, but he might be known for something else from now onwards. Judge made a web-gem-type play on Saturday, June 3, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

J.D. Davis sent a rocket to deep right field in the eighth inning. Judge was on his horse, made the catch, and crashed into the wall with such force that he opened the bullpen door.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks AARON JUDGE BROKE THE DOOR AARON JUDGE BROKE THE DOOR https://t.co/Mjkzjb4XuG

It was a phenomenal play by Judge and a real leadership play as he put his body on the line to make the out. This is the type of player you want in your team.

The play helped the Yankees hold onto their 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Judge also helped the team when he hit a solo homer in the sixth inning. the superstar did it all on the field on Saturday.

"Dude caught the ball and said alohamora" one fan tweeted.

Nick @InaudibleShoutX @TalkinYanks dude caught the ball and said alohamora @TalkinYanks dude caught the ball and said alohamora

"The man literally ran through a wall for this team" another fan tweeted.

Micksizz7 @micksizz7 @TalkinYanks The man literally ran through a wall for this team. @TalkinYanks The man literally ran through a wall for this team.

New York Yankees fans were blown away. That was a max-effort play from Aaron Judge there. Many outfielders would have pulled up when they were nearing the wall.

🇦🇱 @MrAlbania_ @TalkinYanks We are really watching the prime years of a all time yankee great,insanity @TalkinYanks We are really watching the prime years of a all time yankee great,insanity

With the Yankees' win on Saturday, the series is now tied at one apiece. Sunday's series finale will be the deciding factor. The Yankees are expected to hand the ball to Domingo German, while the Dodgers are expected to start rookie Bobby Miller.

Aaron Judge has not disappointed after signing his new contract

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

Many around the league believed Aaron Judge would significantly cool down after signing his new contract in the offseason, but his numbers suggest otherwise. He had 18 home runs through 47 games last year, the same as this year. He's on pace to hit another 62 home runs on the year.

He was named American League's Player of the Month in May. This season, Judge is hitting .291/.402/.663 with 19 home runs. He leads the AL in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, and OPS+.

If he keeps this up, denying him his second consecutive AL MVP Award will be difficult. Very few players mean as much to their teams as Judge does. He's the heart and soul of the Bronx Bombers.

Don't be surprised if he keeps up this type of performance all year. He's determined to get the Yankees back to their glory.

