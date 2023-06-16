The New York Yankees have hit a bit of a slump as captain Aaron Judge tries to work his way off the IL. They hold a 3-3 record in their last six games, losing two to their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, over the weekend.

Core players like Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Gleybar Tores, and DJ LeMahieu are struggling. Notably, none of these players have a batting average over .220 since June 5.

Dylan Backer @DylanBacker_ Some Yankees since June 5:



Anthony Rizzo: .038/.167/.038



Giancarlo Stanton: .091/.231/.227, 1 HR



Josh Donaldson: .091/.222/.364, 2 HR



Gleyber Torres: .200/.310/.440, 2 HR



DJ LeMahieu: .217/.250/.391, 1 HR



This is supposed to be Aaron Judge’s supporting cast. Not good Some Yankees since June 5:Anthony Rizzo: .038/.167/.038Giancarlo Stanton: .091/.231/.227, 1 HRJosh Donaldson: .091/.222/.364, 2 HRGleyber Torres: .200/.310/.440, 2 HRDJ LeMahieu: .217/.250/.391, 1 HRThis is supposed to be Aaron Judge’s supporting cast. Not good

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rizzo has been ice-cold recently, and he was supposed to hold the offense together with Judge on the IL, but he has not seen the ball well lately. He's 1-19 with four strikeouts in his last five games at the plate.

The Yankees can't wait for Judge to come off the IL to get their offense going again. There still hasn't been a concrete return date for Judge's return as he could be out for a while.

The lack of offense left fans with plenty to say online:

"They need to fix this" one fan tweeted.

"Brutal" another fan tweeted.

GrandOLTeam @JBLuvsCeltic



I now expect grounders from DJLM. Not the same since the big contract.



Stanton - either hot or cold. Sadly, mostly cold now.



Watching these guys flail at the dish is painful. @DylanBacker_ I knew Rizzo couldn't maintain his hot start, but this is just sad.I now expect grounders from DJLM. Not the same since the big contract.Stanton - either hot or cold. Sadly, mostly cold now.Watching these guys flail at the dish is painful. @DylanBacker_ I knew Rizzo couldn't maintain his hot start, but this is just sad.I now expect grounders from DJLM. Not the same since the big contract.Stanton - either hot or cold. Sadly, mostly cold now.Watching these guys flail at the dish is painful.

J.D.D jimmy dean 2021 @jdeibler1 @DylanBacker_ This team is going no where. Pitching is fine but that line up wow. The guys they have I as replacements are doing a better job then DJ. Donaldson. Rizzo. Stanton Torres they all just plain suck no nice way to say it. It’s just a fact. @DylanBacker_ This team is going no where. Pitching is fine but that line up wow. The guys they have I as replacements are doing a better job then DJ. Donaldson. Rizzo. Stanton Torres they all just plain suck no nice way to say it. It’s just a fact.

New York Yankees fans haven't enjoyed watching the last few games.

Juan C Lopez @jclopez09 numbers. We're in trouble. I hope they pick it up @DylanBacker_ Oh boy, what a mess. Those are scarynumbers. We're in trouble. I hope they pick it up @DylanBacker_ Oh boy, what a mess. Those are scary 😨 😳 numbers. We're in trouble. I hope they pick it up

Higgy @higgy2052 @DylanBacker_ It’s just sad. Love this team but man they aren’t fun to watch @DylanBacker_ It’s just sad. Love this team but man they aren’t fun to watch

Learn to Code @ChargingCharles @DylanBacker_ While the bottom half of the lineup, that are all minor leaguers brought up in desparation are carrying the offense @DylanBacker_ While the bottom half of the lineup, that are all minor leaguers brought up in desparation are carrying the offense

The lack of offense especially stings after seeing Aaron Hicks turn it up with the Baltimore Orioles. He was DFA'd by the Yankees on May 20 and looks like a completely new player. In 12 games with the Orioles so far, Hicks is slashing .351/.467/.622 with two home runs, two doubles, and a triple.

New York Yankees may be without Aaron Judge for a while

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers

While Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the team's heart and soul, they can't wait for him to return to get going again. There hasn't been an update on when Judge will come off the IL and it seems even manager Aaron Boone has been left in the dark. He's had zero answers for the media regarding the superstar's return date.

Many around the league fear that Judge's injury isn't all that minor. Prominent MLB Insider Buster Olney believes the slugger may stay out of the lineup until the All-Star break.

Rushing him back from the toe injury could be disastrous, given his size. The Yankees would rather have a healthy Judge for the back half of the season rather than risk further injury by rushing him back now.

The Bronx Bombers need to see their core players turn it around offensively as the bottom of this lineup can't continue to carry the team for much longer.

Poll : 0 votes