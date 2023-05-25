New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is preparing to begin his rehab assignment. He'll spend some time with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Triple-A.

Donaldson has been on the IL for much of the season after he suffered a hamstring strain. He played in just five games, struggling at the plate before the injury occurred.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson is expected to begin a rehab assignment tomorrow in Triple-A, per @BryanHoch Josh Donaldson is expected to begin a rehab assignment tomorrow in Triple-A, per @BryanHoch https://t.co/KDSL6g65nr

In his five games, he slashed .125/.176/.313 with one home run. He started the year as he finished it last year, struggling offensively.

In Donaldson's place, the team has moved DJ LeMahieu to third base. He's been holding his own as he is slashing .250/.320/.406 with five home runs and eight doubles on the year.

"No one wants this," one fan tweeted.

"He can stay in Scranton," another fan tweeted.

This is the last thing New York Yankees fans want to see. They don't have much faith in Josh Donaldson turning it around.

Scott Magnotta @DanburySco @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch He will be the new whipping Boy since hicks is gone and then they will cut him july 1 @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch He will be the new whipping Boy since hicks is gone and then they will cut him july 1

Joseph Ferris @josephmferris @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch Wonderful! With Hicks gone, this team has been missing someone who will stand at the plate and admire their fly outs. @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch Wonderful! With Hicks gone, this team has been missing someone who will stand at the plate and admire their fly outs.

Fans have had a short leash on Donaldson since last season. He'll have to get it going quickly at the plate to change these fans' minds.

As Josh Donaldson starts his rehab, the New York Yankees are returning to full strength

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Injuries have plagued the New York Yankees all season long. It was a reason for the rough start of their season, where they found themselves in last place in the American League East.

Things have started to turn around for the Bronx Bombers as they have been getting some key players back from the IL. Aaron Judge spent over a week on the IL and has returned with a vengeance. Last week, he hit seven home runs alone.

Another key player that has returned off the IL is pitcher Luis Severino. He was on the IL with a strained lat. He debuted on Sunday, going 4.2 innings, giving up just one run and striking out five batters against the Cincinnati Reds.

Fans can look forward to the return of Giancarlo Stanton soon. He's been on the IL for over a month with a hamstring issue. He'll have imaging done, and if it comes back clean, he could join Josh Donaldson in Scranton.

Another player fans can look forward to is Carlos Rodon. Rodon was one of the team's top offseason moves, and fans have been disappointed that he's been on the IL to start the year. He joined the team in New York this week, which is great news. Fans may see the lefty on the mound soon.

