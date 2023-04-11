When the New York Yankees announced that Carlos Rodon, a 2022 Cy Young contender, would be joining their star studded rotation, pundits thought they would be unstoppable.

As a member of the San Francisco Giants last season, Rodon posted a record of 14-8 alongside an ERA of 2.88 and 237 strikeouts. His stellar numbers were enough for the Yankees to ink the 30-year old to a six-year contract worth $162 million this offseason.

At the time of his acquisition, Rodon was expected to join the ranks of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and others in the Yankees' rotation. The pre-existing arms were responsible for giving the Yankees starters the third lowest ERA in the MLB last season.

Unfortunately, for Rodon, a forearm strain in spring training delayed his debut with his new team. Although only slated to miss a couple of weeks on April 11, it was announced by Yankees manager Aaron Boone that back tightness has pushed back Rodon's estimated return date.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says Carlos Rodón has back tightness which has delayed his plan to return by at least a few days Aaron Boone says Carlos Rodón has back tightness which has delayed his plan to return by at least a few days

For New York Yankees fans, Carlos Rodon's injury represents more than a mere inconvenience. Despite the season still being very young, the Yankees' 6-4 record is only getting them to the midway point of their division.

Hunter @nyylewis13 @TalkinYanks Yeah this season is already over as far as I’m concerned. @TalkinYanks Yeah this season is already over as far as I’m concerned.

Moreover, starter Luis Severino's presence on the 15-day IL adds a layer of urgency, and that's before even mentioning Frankie Montas.

Conor @KT5UP @TalkinYanks WHY DO WE ALWAYS GET INJURED PLAYERS @TalkinYanks WHY DO WE ALWAYS GET INJURED PLAYERS

Gare @GareMedia @TalkinYanks It keeps getting worse my lord @TalkinYanks It keeps getting worse my lord

Montas, who was acquired by the Yankees in a deadline trade with the Oakland Athletics, is also out. The Dominican right-hander is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. As if the announcement wasn't bad enough, Yankees fans lost their collective heads at GM Brian Cashman after it was revealed that Montas failed his physical immediately after the trade in August.

New York Jets Report @NYJReport @TalkinYanks Another brilliant move by Cashman. Rodon & Montas. Not like they both had an extensive injury history or anything. @TalkinYanks Another brilliant move by Cashman. Rodon & Montas. Not like they both had an extensive injury history or anything.

Carlos Rodon's return will add much-needed calmness

Aside from Rodon's proven skill as a pitcher, he was also brought on as a foundational part of the team.

With nearly a decade of big-league experience, Carlos Rodon is very much the voice of experience that manager Aaron Boone desires in his lineup.

Undoubtedly, Rodon's imminent return will treat fans to some quality pitching and add an extra layer of stability, experience and clutch to the Yankees clubhouse.

