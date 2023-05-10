New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader started the season on the IL with an oblique injury. He made his season debut on May 2nd, making his presence felt immediately.

He's been on an offensive tear since his debut. Through his first eight games, the slugger is hitting .462 with three home runs, two triples, and a 1.443 OPS. Bader's presence can help the Yankees after their poor start to the season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader in eight games since returning from the injured list



Bader has picked up right where he left off last season. In the postseason, he was one of the best hitters on the team, hitting a combined five home runs through nine games.

Not only is he hitting the ball well, he also brings a great glove to the outfield. The speedster has no problems in the outfield, tracking balls down in the gap. Bader's return could not have come at a better time.

"Saving our season," one fan tweeted.

"Extend this man asap," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier with the performance Harrison Bader has been on. He's providing life to this fan base, who aren't happy with how their team has come out this season.

Sad Giants Fan @giants_sad @TalkinYanks Only trade deadline move that worked in the past two years and we got pressed about it @TalkinYanks Only trade deadline move that worked in the past two years and we got pressed about it😭

Keith @KeithRi2022 @TalkinYanks Tremendous defensive CF and so far showing he is an offensive force! If Bader stays healthy, he’s in line for a multi year BIG $$$$ contract next year! @TalkinYanks Tremendous defensive CF and so far showing he is an offensive force! If Bader stays healthy, he’s in line for a multi year BIG $$$$ contract next year!

Thurman Yankee cat @xpukex

Let's go bronxville!!!! @TalkinYanks He really seems to be the opposite of the players who come here and feel the weight of the pinstripes...he actually excels in a yankee uniform!!!Let's go bronxville!!!! @TalkinYanks He really seems to be the opposite of the players who come here and feel the weight of the pinstripes...he actually excels in a yankee uniform!!!Let's go bronxville!!!!

x - Jeremy @JeremyAretakis @TalkinYanks Add his playoff numbers and this is an insane stretch of really good baseball @TalkinYanks Add his playoff numbers and this is an insane stretch of really good baseball

It will be interesting to see how long Bader can keep up these numbers at the plate. If this is the player he will be all year, he will play himself into MVP consideration.

Harrison Bader is the sparkplug that the New York Yankees needed

The New York Yankees currently find themselves in the basement of the American League East. Realistically, they're not playing bad of baseball. They play in one of the toughest divisions in baseball. If the Yankees were in the American League Central, they'd be winning the division by two games.

Injuries have plagued the team since spring training. They're currently without slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who will be out with a hamstring strain for weeks. They were just without their superstar Aaron Judge, who joined Stanton on the IL with a hip issue that hurt their offense.

With Judge back in the lineup and Harrison Bader swinging a hot bat, the Yankees should be a much better team than they have shown. However, they have a test ahead as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a four-game series starting Thursday. This is the perfect opportunity to gain some ground in the division.

