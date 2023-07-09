A resounding 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday brought a wave of relief sweeping through the New York Yankees faithful.

After enduring a taxing stretch of three consecutive losses, there were understandable concerns among fans regarding the team's direction.

However, the sight of Giancarlo Stanton launching mammoth home runs and Gerrit Cole showcasing his pitching dominance brought a collective sigh of relief.

Bryan @B_reezy32 @Yankees Good bounce back. Have to win tomorrow if for no other reason than to force the Cubs to sell at the deadline. Bellinger belongs in pinstripes. @Yankees Good bounce back. Have to win tomorrow if for no other reason than to force the Cubs to sell at the deadline. Bellinger belongs in pinstripes.

At the heart of the Yankees' resurgence was Giancarlo Stanton. The first statement came in the opening inning when Stanton launched a colossal 447-foot blast off Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly, propelling the Yankees to an early 1-0 lead. It was a testament to Stanton's raw strength and marked his first home run at Yankee Stadium since April 14, before his hamstring injury.

But Stanton was far from finished. In the fifth inning, he unleashed another impressive display of power, driving a lined shot down the right-field line. The ball struck the bottom of the right-field foul pole, initially ruled a triple. But upon review, it was correctly overturned into a home run.

The New York Yankees averted what would have been their second four-game losing streak of the season. In the aftermath of Aaron Judge's absence due to a toe injury on June 3, the team has grappled with inconsistency, managing a modest 14-16 record during that span. The victory against the Cubs offered a glimmer of hope.

Gerrit Cole comes up clutch once again for the New York Yankees

Pitcher Gerrit Cole also played a pivotal role in the 6-3 win, expertly navigating the Cubs' batting order. Cole's pitching prowess was on full display as he retired an impressive 16 of 17 batters during the course of the game. However, he did surrender a two-run homer to Mike Tauchman, a former Yankee, on his final pitch.

YES Network @YESNetwork Gerrit Cole: I just try to give our team the best chance to win every single day and empty the tank. Gerrit Cole: I just try to give our team the best chance to win every single day and empty the tank. https://t.co/0MXIAhFuOM

"I just try to give our team the best chance to win every single day and empty the tank." - Gerrit Cole

As they strive to regain their momentum and consistency, the New York Yankees will lean on key contributors such as Stanton, Cole, and Josh Donaldson, who notched his 10th home run of the season against the Cubs.

The Bronx Bombers will now look to get the job done tomorrow in the final game and claim the series. Heading into the All-Star break on a positive note could change the complexion of the Yankees season, as we enter the second half of the campaign.

