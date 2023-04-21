New York Yankees alumnus Masahiro Tanaka hit an important career milestone on Friday, notching his 2,500th career strikeout across his professional career in Japan and the U.S.

Tanaka, who pitches for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan Professional Baseball, was a member of the Yankees' rotation from 2014 until 2020.

A two-time MLB All-Star, Masahiro Tanaka amassed a 78-46 record, 3.74 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 991 strikeouts over seven years with the New York Yankees before returning to his native land before the 2021 season.

Still just 34 years old, Tanaka is still getting it done in JPB. This season, he is 2-1 with a 1.02 ERA in three starts.

Given the state of the Yankees' pitching staff, many New Yorkers are actively calling for Tanaka's return to the Bronx.

Masahiro Tanaka left the New York Yankees to return to Japan after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Among the reported reasons for him leaving the U.S. to return home were concerns about COVID-19 discrimination against Asians and worried for his safety and that of his young child.

It's unknown if Tanaka would return to MLB even if he were to be asked. He is making $3.6 million this season after being paid $6.82 million in each of his previous campaigns for the Golden Eagles.

However, NJ.com also reported that Masahiro Tanaka was basically ignored by the New York Yankees after his initial MLB contract ran out following the 2020 season. The media outlet reported Tanaka saying he was surprised that the Yankees hadn't contacted him about a new contract as he spoke to journalists after returning to the Golden Eagles:

"When I became a free agent, honestly I wanted to sign another contract with Yankees and play there. Then, as I heard different things, I thought I might have to take a different road and considered various things."

However, Yankee Nation still seems to have a soft spot in its cold heart for Tanaka.

Perhaps if the Yankees fail in their expected pursuit of Shohei Ohtani this winter, they can bring Tanaka back to the Big Apple instead.

Masahiro Tanaka sandwiched his time with the New York Yankees in-between stints with the Golden Eagles

Masahiro Tanaka of Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles

Tanaka pitched for the Golden Eagles for eight seasons before his turn with the Yankees, and is now in his third season since. In 17 seasons of professional baseball, Tanaka is 192-103 with a 2.95 ERA and 2,514 strikeouts.

