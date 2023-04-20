Aaron Judge nearly single-handedly delivered the New York Yankees a 3-2, 10-inning victory on Wednesday night over the Los Angeles Angels.

Gleyber Torres may have put the final touches on the victory by driving Isiah Kiner-Falefa home from third on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the added stanza, but it was Judge's heroics that got the hosts there after three hours and 20 minutes at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge won round two of the highly-anticipated battle between the last two American League Most Valuable Players, and he did so early.

Judge, the 2022 MVP, stole a would-be Shohei Ohtani first-inning home run with a leaping catch at the center field wall. After denying the 2021 MVP a first-inning homer for the second consecutive night, Judge stepped to the plate and smashed a two-run homer of his own at the bottom of the frame.

However, the hulking slugger was not done flashing the leather. In the eighth inning, Judge saved a run with a leaping grab of a would-be Mike Trout RBI double as it trailed away from him in right center field. With two outs in the inning, the runner at first base was in motion and certainly would have scored had Judge not reined Trout's liner.

While Yankees fans were over the moon with Aaron Judge's efforts on the night, the rest of the team is still a stifling concern for New Yorkers. Facing Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning, who owns a 4.70 ERA in 44 MLB games, and three Los Angeles relievers, the Yankees were able to muster up just six hits in the contest. Rookie Anthony Volpe, who scored on Judge's homer, led the team with two hits. Judge had just one hit, but was walked twice — including an intentional walk in the 10th inning.

Aaron Judge is hitting .274 with six home runs and 11 RBIs following Wednesday's victory. However, he can't carry the team forever — though, maybe he can? Of the New York starting lineup in the game, only Anthony Rizzo is hitting over .300 with a .311 average following Wednesday's 1-3 night.

While the night belonged to Judge, Torres continues to deliver for the Yankees. The veteran second baseman was the subject of muted trade speculation during Spring Training, as New York looked to fit infield prospect Oswald Peraza into the lineup.

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani likely gunning for 2023 MVP

The Yankees and Angels do battle once more in the series, and fans are ready to see who wins the deciding contest in the head-to-head MVP battle. The two teams face off against each other at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Judge and Ohtani will likely carry on their 2023 AL MVP battle long past Thursday's game.

