The New York Yankees were expecting to bring Josh Donaldson back to their vaunted lineup any day now, but those plans are being pushed back. Donaldson is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained early in the 2023 season that is not progressing as well as he or the medical staff would like. However, based on their reactions, this update is what fans were hoping for.

Josh Donaldson's injury has provided young players like Oswaldo Cabrera to get some MLB experience while filling in for the injured slugger. Many fans would rather see the young players get some opportunities instead of the struggling former MVP. Many of the offensive issues from 2022 were blamed on Donaldson after the team's playoff exit.

Bryan Hoch shared the comments from Donaldson revealing the delay on Twitter.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Josh Donaldson said that he had an MRI today on his hamstring, and is receiving treatment. He isn’t sure how long they’ll shut him down. “I’m bummed out. I felt like it was going to be any day now.” Josh Donaldson said that he had an MRI today on his hamstring, and is receiving treatment. He isn’t sure how long they’ll shut him down. “I’m bummed out. I felt like it was going to be any day now.”

New York Yankees fans can be incredibly critical of their team if there is a perceived weakspot. After Donaldson's .222 batting average, they have clearly decided he is a weakness the team cannot afford. Add in that they traded for him from the Minnesota Twins and he is highly paid, he is not exactly a fan favorite.

kyle @knicks_tape99
Finally some news that brightened my day

vic @_kraftpunkk
If I was the medical staff, with his age, I'd shut him down for the entire season.

Logan @__ldl @BryanHoch rest of the season seems reasonable @BryanHoch rest of the season seems reasonable

Playing in the American League East means that a team cannot afford to let their slumps linger for too long. A losing streak in April may not feel like much, but those losses pile up. Especially when your division rivals are the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. If Josh Donaldson can't help the team win in the fans' estimation, they don't want him back in the lineup.

Cashman,Boone,IKF,Hicks2Jail @Yankees2WSWin @BryanHoch I’m bummed as well but I think the Yankees should keep him down for a few more months just to make sure it’s fully healed @BryanHoch I’m bummed as well but I think the Yankees should keep him down for a few more months just to make sure it’s fully healed

Cheering for injury is considered one of the worst faux pas a sports fan can commit. This instance sees MLB fans relishing in a delayed rehabilitation process of a player on their own team. For a player whose biggest crime is being underwhelming, this seems like an extreme response.

Linster! @Linster55 @BryanHoch He wants to come back to strike out @BryanHoch He wants to come back to strike out

The New York Yankees won't have Josh Donaldson back as early as they thought, but not everybody thinks that is a bad thing.

Should the New York Yankees put Josh Donaldson back into the starting lineup when he is healthy?

Despite some recent struggles, Donaldson is still a former MVP that has shown flashes of the greatness he once had. If he is able to reach those heights consistently, he helps make the Yankees a championship team.

If he cannot reach those heights, the team should be ready, willing and able to replace him with an up-and-comer with something to prove.

