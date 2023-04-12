Joey Gallo is a professional baseball player who recently signed with the Minnesota Twins in December 2022. He is a veteran who has played in the major leagues since 2015. He spent the majority of his career with the Texas Rangers before signing with the New York Yankees in 2021. He is now set to miss his imminent return to the Bronx as an opponent due to injury, and the Yankees fans are not buying it.
Joey Gallo started his time with the Yankees exceptionally well, winning his second consecutive Golden Glove Award while also making the All-Star team in 2021. However, in March 2022, he signed a $10.275 million contract with the Yankees to avoid arbitration, following which his form dropped dramatically. He was constantly booed by the fans and went through a period of severe criticism from the Yankees fans. He described it as one of the toughest times of his career.
Ultimately, Joey Gallo was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2022 in return for Clayton Beeter. Since then, this weekend would have been Gallo's first chance to return to the Bronx if he was not on the injury list.
According to reports, Gallo is dealing with a right intercostal strain and has been placed on the ten-day injury list by the Twins. It seems to be a minor injury which should see him return to action soon.
Yankees fans have taken this as an opportunity to roast Gallo because of his history in the Bronx. One fan tweeted:
"Hilariously made up injury. What a b****," while another wrote, "Little b**** boy is scared."
Joey Gallo will look to get back on track after missing series against the Yankees
Joey Gallo got off to an impressive start in the MLB for the Minnesota Twins, batting .278 with three home runs and seven RBIs. However, he is currently on the injury list and will miss this weekend's series against the Yankees. Regardless of what the fans think and say, Gallo will be eager to get back on the field and resume his good form.