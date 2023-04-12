The New York Yankees have been dealt a huge blow with another injury setback for DJ LeMahieu.

The three-time All-Star had a strong spring training session and looked fit and healthy to start the season. Manager Aaron Boone announced today that LeMahieu is day-to-day with quad tightness.

DJ LeMahieu struggled with a toe injury during the second half of the 2022 season and missed the final stretch of the campaign. He was dropped by Boone from the playoff roster due to injury concerns and a mini-slump in August and September.

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ DJ LeMahieu dealing with quad tightness, day to day right now, per Aaron Boone #Yankees DJ LeMahieu dealing with quad tightness, day to day right now, per Aaron Boone #Yankees

Yankees fans were excited (and relieved) to see the right-handed hitter back in the lineup for their Opening Day matchup versus the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, the talented infielder finds himself back on the sidelines after just 10 games.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after another big loss so early in the season.

Robert @RobertPorubsky @BrendanKutyNJ Can anyone on this roster go through a full season without getting hurt? @BrendanKutyNJ Can anyone on this roster go through a full season without getting hurt?

Marty @MartyA45_ @BrendanKutyNJ Same old soft injury prone losers @BrendanKutyNJ Same old soft injury prone losers

Joe Campione @JoeyCMajor @BrendanKutyNJ Boonie and the Yankees staff love using “tightness” anytime someone’s hurt it just sounds like a lie to cover up a bigger injury everytime lol @BrendanKutyNJ Boonie and the Yankees staff love using “tightness” anytime someone’s hurt it just sounds like a lie to cover up a bigger injury everytime lol

Liam @turnLiam328 @BrendanKutyNJ So in other words 60 day IL @BrendanKutyNJ So in other words 60 day IL

LeMahieu has been a vital member of the offense since joining the Yankees from the Colorado Rockies in 2019. Alongside Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, he is one of the team's elite hitters.

The 34-year-old is a lifetime .297 hitter. Over 1,435 games, he has recorded 1,586 hits, 108 home runs and 584 RBIs.

He had a strong start to 2023 with 10 hits, eight runs and three RBIs over 38 at-bats.

DJ LeMahieu joins a long list of New York Yankees on the injured list

DJ LeMahieu rounds the bases after his two run home run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium

Fans had hoped that DJ LeMahieu's run of back luck would be over after a series of frustrating injuries. The highly rated second baseman was quoted as saying he was "100 percent" prior to the season.

LeMahieu's latest setback is a major blow for a Yankees lineup that has faced a series of injuries over the last two months. The pitching has been decimated due to a series of unexpected injuries.

The Yankees are without seven of their regular pitchers, including three starters. Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas are yet to pitch this season. On the offensive front, Josh Donaldson and Harrison Bader are both out.

The New York Yankees had high hopes for 2023 but are off to a rough start. When healthy, this is one of the most talented rosters in baseball. Unfortunately, for Yankees fans, that hasn't been the case for quite a while.

