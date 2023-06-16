The New York Yankees have been without Aaron Judge for 10 days. The slugger went on the IL on June 6 with a toe sprain after he crashed into the bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium.
The organization hoped this would be a quick IL stint after the bruising went down, but that hasn't been the case. Judge is still dealing with some ligament discomfort, and his return is up in the air.
Judge received another PRP injection on Thursday. The team hopes this will help speed up his recovery because the Yankees need his bat in the lineup. Some core players have had difficulty getting anything going offensive since Judge was placed on the IL.
Fans are starting to worry as the days go by with no clear update on when he may return. They're concerned this injury is far worse than they had initially expected.
"Lmao. The entire training staff needs to be fired," one fan tweeted.
"So cooked man," another fan tweeted.
New York Yankees fans are starting to think they won't see Aaron Judge back in the lineup until after the All-Star break. They're not the only ones who think that. Prominent MLB insider Buster Olney believes that could be the case as well.
It will be a waiting game to see when Judge will return from the IL. It wouldn't be smart for the Bronx Bombers to rush him back. They'll need him healthy for the back half of the season.
Other players need to step it up for the New York Yankees in Aaron Judge's absence
Some New York Yankees players have gotten themselves into a slump with Aaron Judge in the lineup. One of these struggling players is Anthony Rizzo. He is 1-for-19 in his last five games with four strikeouts.
Another player struggling for the Bronx Bombers is Giancarlo Stanton. In his last five games, he's 2-for-15. He spent a good portion of the season on the IL, so he may be working through some rust.
Either way, the Yankees won't succeed much if Rizzo and Stanton keep this up. They're the two guys the team looks at to carry the offense when Judge isn't in the lineup.
The Yankees can't afford to wait until Judge is healthy. The American League East is too competitive for the team to fall because they're without their captain.