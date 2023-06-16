The New York Yankees have been without Aaron Judge for 10 days. The slugger went on the IL on June 6 with a toe sprain after he crashed into the bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium.

The organization hoped this would be a quick IL stint after the bruising went down, but that hasn't been the case. Judge is still dealing with some ligament discomfort, and his return is up in the air.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Judge received another PRP injection on Thursday. The team hopes this will help speed up his recovery because the Yankees need his bat in the lineup. Some core players have had difficulty getting anything going offensive since Judge was placed on the IL.

Fans are starting to worry as the days go by with no clear update on when he may return. They're concerned this injury is far worse than they had initially expected.

"Lmao. The entire training staff needs to be fired," one fan tweeted.

Tyler McGillick @TylerRichard93 Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Lmao. The entire training staff needs to be fired twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat… Lmao. The entire training staff needs to be fired twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…

"So cooked man," another fan tweeted.

Connor @connorccm3 Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. so cooked man twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat… so cooked man twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat…

Mario Gomez😁🚂☔️ @marioagomez_1 Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. I’m just going with after the ASB for now. twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat… I’m just going with after the ASB for now. twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…

Hoodie Maybin @HoodieMaybin Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Yeah he isn’t coming back before the All Star break twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yeah he isn’t coming back before the All Star break twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

New York Yankees fans are starting to think they won't see Aaron Judge back in the lineup until after the All-Star break. They're not the only ones who think that. Prominent MLB insider Buster Olney believes that could be the case as well.

Not Thor's Blister @BlisterRich Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. the fence won the war twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat… the fence won the war twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…

CoachBob @coachclement

Turf toe is a major problem needless to say! Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Aaron Judge had another PRP injection in his toe during yesterday’s off-day, per Aaron Boone. There is a second ligament that has been bothering him. Still no timetable for return. Not good for the Yankees!Turf toe is a major problem needless to say! twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat… Not good for the Yankees! Turf toe is a major problem needless to say! twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat…

Dale W @dwilliams0987 @BryanHoch Who knew that great catch would lead to him missing a huge chunk of the season. Damn you Dodgers stadium!!! @BryanHoch Who knew that great catch would lead to him missing a huge chunk of the season. Damn you Dodgers stadium!!!

swamp dragon 🍎 @qqqqqqqqqqqq301 @BryanHoch if the vets don’t step up from now until the break they will miss the playoffs. this is on them @BryanHoch if the vets don’t step up from now until the break they will miss the playoffs. this is on them

Gaveler @GavelerHTH @BryanHoch I am all for not rushing him back but a rough estimate of when he will be back would be cool @BryanHoch I am all for not rushing him back but a rough estimate of when he will be back would be cool

It will be a waiting game to see when Judge will return from the IL. It wouldn't be smart for the Bronx Bombers to rush him back. They'll need him healthy for the back half of the season.

Other players need to step it up for the New York Yankees in Aaron Judge's absence

Aaron Judge

Some New York Yankees players have gotten themselves into a slump with Aaron Judge in the lineup. One of these struggling players is Anthony Rizzo. He is 1-for-19 in his last five games with four strikeouts.

Another player struggling for the Bronx Bombers is Giancarlo Stanton. In his last five games, he's 2-for-15. He spent a good portion of the season on the IL, so he may be working through some rust.

Either way, the Yankees won't succeed much if Rizzo and Stanton keep this up. They're the two guys the team looks at to carry the offense when Judge isn't in the lineup.

The Yankees can't afford to wait until Judge is healthy. The American League East is too competitive for the team to fall because they're without their captain.

Poll : 0 votes