The New York Yankees added All-Star Carlos Rodon to their rotation, and many believe they now have one of the best in all of baseball. What was once a weakness has now become a strength that could pay off in spades. In the modern MLB, having an elite rotation can make all the difference, especially in the playoffs.

Many teams can stake a claim to having the best rotation, as the Yankees now can. With Rodon and Gerrit Cole, the team could legitimately have two aces in 2023. Their depth with Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas rounds out an excellent group.

Talkin' Yanks started this conversation surrounding the Yankees rotation on Twitter.

Yankees fans are very rarely short on confidence, but seeing this group elevated their hopes for the season. Adding Carlos Rodon and retaining Aaron Judge puts the Yankees in a great position to win. If their rotation lives up to the hype, they will be one of the top American League teams again.

The 2022 Houston Astros proved just how invaluable an elite pair of starting pitchers can be. For them, it was Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez dominating en route to a World Series championship. For the Yankees, it will have to be Cole and Rodon leading the charge.

Of course, not all MLB fans are convinced by this rotation. Whether it is health concerns or fears about a player's decline, there are reasons to doubt. The lack of upgrading the offense thus far still has fans worried about doing better in 2023 than they did in 2022. The Yankees have shown an impressive ability to always make the postseason but consistenly falter in the championship rounds.

The New York Yankees have renewed their championship aspirations with their elite rotation if they are able to live up to expectations.

2023 will be a crucial year for the direction of the New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon pitches for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees and their fans have been disappointed by the lack of championship victories since 2009. As one of the most historic teams in North America, a championship is the goal each and every season. These upgrades to the pitching staff will be beneficial, but might not be enough.

If the Yankees fail to reach the World Series, the organization could look to shake up its front office. After coming up just short for so many years, it might finally be time to make a change.

