The New York Yankees lost outfielder Andrew Benintendi in free agency. The young slugger signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox. it is the largest guaranteed contract the team has ever given a player.

With Benintendi heading to Chicago, the Yankees have a new hole in the outfield. He played 33 games in left field after being traded from the Kansas City Royals last season.

A combination of Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to make up for the absence of Benintendi. Hicks struggled for much of the 2022 season and had his season cut short with a knee injury in the ALCS. Cabrera is a utility player who made his debut last season. While he flashed some leather during his time with the team last season, he is young and inexperienced.

Fans seem to be split on whether they believe the team regrets not extending Benintendi. Some think this is the team's biggest regret of the offseason, while others don't think losing him is much of a deal at all.

"Big time," one fan responded.

"Nope 5 years way too long" another fan tweeted.

Sonny @hollenstein_rob @FiresideYankees Nope 5 years way too long @FiresideYankees Nope 5 years way too long

Some fans think committing five years to Benintendi is too much, and they're happy the team decided not to go that route.

Randy @RandyS888 @FiresideYankees In the short term, quite possibly. At least until someone within the organization takes control of the position, or they make another trade or signing. @FiresideYankees In the short term, quite possibly. At least until someone within the organization takes control of the position, or they make another trade or signing.

Other fans think this move paves the path to calling up Jasson Dominguez. He's a highly-popular prospect who many around the league think will take over the game. He's built like a smaller version of the Incredible Hulk.

The New York Yankees are ready for the season to start with their most recent coaching addition

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

The Yankees announced on Monday that they hired Brad Wilkerson as the club's assistant hitting coach. He has previously spent the last three seasons with Jacksonville University as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. In 2021 he led Jacksonville to an ASUN conference championship.

Wilkerson also served as a coach for USA baseball, where he was named the "Volunteer Coach of the Year." He's excited to work with some of the greatest hitters the game has to offer, like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

The team had a couple of periods where it seemed as if everybody was in a slump. If they can get past that and stay productive all year long, watch for the New York Yankees to compete for a World Series title.

Poll : 0 votes