The Toronto Blue Jays made a statement 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on the road at Yankee Stadium. The game started with a two-run homer from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the Blue Jays never gave the lead back. Oswaldo Cabrera's solo home run in the second inning was the only run to prevent this game from being a shutout.

This is the first matchup of the series between these two teams, as well as the first of the season. The Toronto Blue Jays may have struck first, but the New York Yankees will have no shortage of opportunities to get even. It has been a great start to the season for both teams thus far, but the Yankees offense just couldn't get going in this matchup.

The Yankees begrudgingly posted the final score of this American League East matchup to Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 1. FINAL: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 1.

The Yankees are yet to lose a series this season, so the Blue Jays know they will be coming with a vengeance for the next game. The Tampa Bay Rays may currently be in possession of the AL East crown, but both of these teams will have something to say about that. How they perform against each other could determine how the American League standings shake out.

Bill Shepherd... @MyGSDogHavoK



Can’t wait to hear Boone say sometimes you have to tip the cap… @Yankees Disgraceful effort. 1 run and 5 hits. Call them the Bronx bunters that can’t even bunt if they had 2. MLBs most overrated GM Brian Cashman has a 280M payroll and this is the sun standard flawed team you get again…Can’t wait to hear Boone say sometimes you have to tip the cap… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Yankees Disgraceful effort. 1 run and 5 hits. Call them the Bronx bunters that can’t even bunt if they had 2. MLBs most overrated GM Brian Cashman has a 280M payroll and this is the sun standard flawed team you get again…Can’t wait to hear Boone say sometimes you have to tip the cap… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

BMC @BMC24k @Yankees Same shit new day. German is garbage & we still can't hit. @Yankees Same shit new day. German is garbage & we still can't hit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has continued his dominant performances against the New York Yankees. After making it clear he would never play for them during the offseason, he has apparently also made it his goal to beat them at every opportunity. His first-inning homer turned out to be the only runs his team would need, so he can put this one in the win column.

Offensive consistency was an issue for the New York Yankees in 2022 and it has popped up again in 2023. This time they were ravaged by injury, missing Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and Josh Donaldson, so there is a valid excuse. However, fans expect to see this team win despite the odds against them, rather than hide behind an excuse.

🖤𝔽𝟛𝕒ℝ𝕎𝕣𝕃𝔻🗡🐍x👑 @F3aR_WrLD @Yankees Never seen so many groundball in life this game @Yankees Never seen so many groundball in life this game💀💀

Davis @Salty_Chestnuts @Yankees Yankees score more than 1 run challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) @Yankees Yankees score more than 1 run challenge (IMPOSSIBLE)

jimmy @ellipticall @Yankees I’m really on the fence with this team so far. Yes it’s early still you can say that for now. But this team hasn’t looked that good at all and as currently constructed I can confidently say has no shot of making a deep October run. Same team as last year basically. @Yankees I’m really on the fence with this team so far. Yes it’s early still you can say that for now. But this team hasn’t looked that good at all and as currently constructed I can confidently say has no shot of making a deep October run. Same team as last year basically.

The Toronto Blue Jays went on the road and handily beat the Yankees to start the series.

The New York Yankees need to show resilince and bounce back in this series against the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

A win in April is worth just as much as a win in September. We may not yet know how important the win is, but it could certainly come back.

The MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint, and the ability to get out of slumps quickly is the hallmark of a great team.

Poll : 0 votes