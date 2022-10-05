New York Yankees fans dejected by injury to star relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio that will keep him out for first round of postseason: "Our best reliever gone", "This pen is cooked"

Not everything's coming up roses for the New York Yankees. Despite breaking several individual records recently, the team has suffered multiple setbacks, especially with their pitching staff.

It was recently announced that reliever Ron Marinaccio will miss a considerable amount of time due to a stress reaction on his right shin. With the kind of season that he's having, New York Yankees fans cannot hide their disappointment about the unfortunate news.

Marinaccio has had a stellar 2022 campaign for the Bombers. The 27-year-old has a 2.05 ERA and 56 strikeouts across 44 innings this season. In the October 2 game against the Baltimore Orioles, the reliever was taken out of the game in the top of the eighth inning with apparent discomfort. This turned out to be a right shin injury.

With Ron Marinaccio placed in the IL, he will be out for at least the American League Division Series. He'll only be eligible to return if the Yankees advance to the ALCS.

The New York Yankees coaching staff will have their work cut out for them, especially when it comes to their pitching staff. Frankie Montas, Zack Britton, Luis Gil, Chad Green, Wandy Peralta, Clay Holmes, and Michael King are left on the shelf. With the postseason just around the corner, it would be interesting to see how they maneuver without half their pitching crew.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole sets a record

Gerrit Cole set a Yankees single-season record in yesterday's game

Not to be overshadowed by his teammate Aaron Judge's historic accomplishments, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole set a record of his own.

Cole started the second game of the double-header between the Yankees and the Texas Rangers. In the first inning, he struck out Nathaniel Lowe for a record-breaking strikeout. With his 249th strikeout of the season, the ace moved past Ron Guidry for the most single-season strikeouts in New York Yankees history.

The Yankees lost the game to the Rangers 3-2. However, Cole still ended the game with nine strikeouts while issuing three runs on six base hits in six innings of work. At the conclusion of the game, Cole's final strikeout tally for a single-season amounted to 257—the most in Yankees history.

The Yankees conclude their series against the Texas Rangers on October 5. With Gerrit Cole already in the Pinstripes' history books, he'll look to pile on to his feat in Arlington.

