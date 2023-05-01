New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga will undergo surgery to remove a bone spur and is expected to miss significant time. He won't be able to throw for another three to six weeks and the team is hopeful of a return in August or September. This is a huge blow to the Yankees' bullpen, which has been questionable to start the season.

Loaisiga has been solid throughout his tenure with the Yankees, achieving a 3.53 ERA as a relief pitcher. He is an important depth piece for a team that just cannot catch a break on the injury front. With the knowledge that he will miss most of the regular season, they will almost certainly have to make a move to replace him.

New York Yankees insider Bryan Hoch shared the comments from manager Aaron Boone on Twitter.

Without Loaisiga, the Yankees pitching staff is sorely lacking. They are already missing Carlos Rodon, and have now lost yet another key pitcher. Many Yankees fans believe this will be the year Loaisiga steps up his game even further. Instead, he will miss most of the season due to an unexpected surgery.

We are only one month into the MLB season, but it feels like the New York Yankees have had a year's worth of injuries. Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodon, Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton have all missed time. Loaisiga joining that list is the most recent example of what is becoming a troubling trend.

NYRangersFan @Sakroc @BryanHoch They literally told us 2 days ago the scans showed no structural damage. Never believe Boone and the Yankees. All they do is lie. @BryanHoch They literally told us 2 days ago the scans showed no structural damage. Never believe Boone and the Yankees. All they do is lie.

While some fans may point to the team being cursed, it is more realistically a run of bad luck. In a way, it is better to get these injuries dealt with early in the season, and hopefully be full go for the playoffs. Missing time in May is still a blow, but not as bad as missing time in October. Hopefully Loaisiga will be able to rejoin the team and get into his groove for a run at the championship.

Evan Tarracciano @Roto_Wizard @BryanHoch Pathetic. Said it weeks ago the training staff should be all canned. 1/2 the roster is out right now. Again. Year after year. @BryanHoch Pathetic. Said it weeks ago the training staff should be all canned. 1/2 the roster is out right now. Again. Year after year.

Boss 🇩🇴 @vbossXX @BryanHoch this 5th place team wont need him in September @BryanHoch this 5th place team wont need him in September

His injury is yet another challenge for the New York Yankees to overcome in 2023.

Can the New York Yankees win without a dominant bullpen?

The best way to steal wins when the pitching talent isn't all there is to have a consistently great offense. The Yankees have the pieces they need to reach those heights, but can't seem to put it together.

It may seem counter-intuitive, but the best way to minimize their pitching issues is to lean on their potent offense.

