The New York Yankees offseason overhaul continues as the club has officially announced the hiring of Brad Ausmus as the team's new bench coach. Ausmus, who last served as the bench coach for the Oakland Athletics, will now be tasked with helping the Bronx Bombers return to the postseason.

Brad Ausmus will take over the bench coaching role that was vacated by Carlos Mendoza, who has since signed on to become the new manager of the New York Mets. After a disastrous 2023 campaign, the New York Yankees are expected to be highly active this offseason when it comes to both the roster and coaching staff.

Ausmus' extensive experience as a player, coach, and manager will likely benefit the New York Yankees who missed the playoffs completely last season. His plethora of experience in the MLB across various roles has left many New York Yankees fans excited about his hiring.

Some fans have taken to social media to express their delight that about the Yankees bringing in Brad Ausmus. The reactions have ranged from simple compliments to other reactions believing that the edge that he will bring to the team could be essential for the club to bounce back to postseason contention.

Ausmus is the latest staffing hire for the New York Yankees, who earlier in November hired James Rowson to take over as the team's new hitting coach. Both Ausmus and Rowson will work alongside manager Aaron Boone to help the Bronx Bombers reach their full potential.

A look at Brad Ausmus' experience in the MLB

Like many former players who jump to coaching after their playing careers, Ausmus was a catcher. The 54-year-old enjoyed a successful 18-year MLB career, earning himself three Gold Glove Awards, as well as one All-Star selection.

During his 18 seasons, Ausmus spent time with the Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Detroit Tigers before retiring in 2010. Following his playing career, Ausmus began his managerial career, serving as the Detroit Tigers' manager from 2014-2017.

Following his stint with the Tigers, Brad Ausmus served as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels for the 2019 season. Although he signed a three-year deal, he was dismissed at the end of the 2019 campaign after posting a 70-92 record.

He later joined the Oakland Athletics as their bench coach in 2022, before finally making his way to the New York Yankees in the same position. It remains to be seen if he will be given another shot as a manager, but it appears likely that he will at some point.

